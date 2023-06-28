Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Q: How does one deal with a snarky 6-year-old when both of her parents are snarky? My mother and mother-in-law deem her a “back talker” and suggest some not okay punishments. We do have firm boundaries with her and are working on toning down our tones. We speak about kind words and don’t budge when we get the eye roll and the snark, and we have removed toys/postponed fun things — natural consequences. But yesterday she was snarky to the dentist and I wanted to leave her there. Suggestions? There is a lot going on in her head as kindergarten wraps up and her first time in summer camp begins.

A: Well, you had me at the first sentence: “How does one deal with a snarky 6-year-old when both of her parents are snarky?” You and I both know that this is not ideal (and you mention that you’re trying to tone down your own snark), but I am going to take this a little further by suggesting that you police, consequence and completely change your own snark before punishing her.

Merriam-Webster defines snarky as “crotchety and snappish,” as well as “sarcastic, impertinent, or irreverent in tone or manner.” And listen, I love a well-placed snarky comment. Comedically used, it can be searingly funny and cut right to the heart of the subject. However. Regular snarkiness is usually presented as sarcasm, which relies on irony and wit. The inherent problem with snark and sarcasm is that young kids don’t have a grasp on this kind of humor.

Advertisement

Very young children are literal by nature, so when their caregivers are saying the opposite of what they mean (“Oh no, I love driving you to ballet in the pouring rain, this is frickin’ great,”) the kid doesn’t know where to put this. Is Mom loving this? Her body language, tone and volume say that she isn’t happy about this at all, but her words say that she is. This confusion is resolved in the child as, “If this is how my parents talk, then it must be right.” Except the child isn’t mature enough to understand the nuances of snark, therefore the snark is coming out with grandparents (inappropriate) and the dentist (really inappropriate). You are rightly embarrassed, and your knee-jerk reaction is to discipline her, but what is she doing wrong? She is simply following the lead of her caregivers, which is what children are meant to do.

It may feel like I am piling on, but I just want every reader to understand that blaming the child for behaving the way she was taught to behave is not only unfair, but it doesn’t address the primary problem: how you are communicating with her. We have to come clean with this and do the changing where it is needed: the parents.

To begin, stop creating natural or logical consequences for your child (they will only serve to make things worse) and when she behaves inappropriately, quietly take the dentist aside and say, “I apologize, we have a sarcasm problem in our house. It is our fault; we are working on it.” Don’t shame her in front of the dentist (remember, this isn’t her fault), and just move the moment along. As for the grandparents, openly admit that her “back talking” and rudeness is a family problem, and that she is not to be blamed. She is 6 years old, and the responsibility lies with the parents. Let the grandparents know, specifically, what strategies you are using to combat the snarkiness in yourselves and how you are helping her use kinder language too. Ask the grandparents for time and compassion, especially since you have spent six years using sarcasm in front of her.

Advertisement

As for the strategies with her, immediately start holding family meetings about how everyone will start saying what they mean, using kinder language and using kinder tones. The goal is that the whole family moves forward, so make it a game where your child catches you using unkind tones. Then you can switch in the moment and apologize for your snark. Watch shows, read books and take note when you are out and about when people are using kind tones and when people are using sarcasm. The change will not be overnight, but she is young and has the ability to pivot into compassion.

As for you, use your snark with other adults and friends. I am not asking you to abandon all sarcasm, you just need to use it with people who are mature enough to understand the implications. You’ve made mistakes, but it isn’t too late to change course, change your family dynamic and keep your humor with those who can handle it. Good luck.

Share