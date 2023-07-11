Parents report rates of anxiety and depression comparable to their teens

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The rise in mental health conditions among teenagers over the last decade has been well documented, but researcher Richard Weissbourd doesn’t think that data tells the whole story. In fact, parents are suffering from anxiety and depression at roughly the same rate as teens, according to new research.

“In this narrative about teens, we really often make the mistake of plucking teens out of their communities, treating them as if in isolation,” said Weissbourd, a family psychologist on the faculty of Harvard’s Graduate School of Education, and director of Making Caring Common, which conducted the research. “We can’t really understand what’s going on with teens if we don’t understand what’s happening in their families.”

According to two surveys conducted in late 2022, one done with teens and young adults, the other with parents or caregivers, 18 percent of teens said they suffered from anxiety, while 20 percent of mothers and 15 percent of fathers did. Meanwhile, 15 percent of teens reported to have depression, compared with 16 percent of mothers and 10 percent of fathers.

Meanwhile, more than a third of teens had at least one parent who reported anxiety or depression, according to the study’s estimates, while nearly 40 percent of teens also said they were “somewhat worried” about the mental health of a parent.

“It would be just as right to sound the alarm about parents’ mental health as about teens’ mental health,” the researchers wrote.

Though the study does not definitively answer why parents are reporting such high rates of mental health conditions, Weissbourd suggests that many of the same stressors known to be affecting teens also affect parents: polarizing public dialogue, school shootings, climate change, social media and loneliness.

Weissbourd also notes that anxious teens and parents can exacerbate one another’s conditions.

“When you’re anxious, it can be destructive and preoccupying in ways that make you less emotionally available to your teen and make your teen less emotionally available to you,” he said.

Of course, it’s not uncommon to find teen/parent pairs who experience similar mental health conditions. As Harold Koplewicz, president and medical director of the Child Mind Institute, notes, anxiety and depression are two conditions that are highly genetic. Plus, anxious parents tend to have anxious habits. “It’s an environment where people are more fearful and worried and careful than usual,” he said.

According to Weissbourd, data from before the pandemic makes it unclear as to whether rates of parental anxiety and depression are on the rise now. But the pandemic is a documented stressor consistent among all ages.

This research suggests that parental and teen mental health are more intertwined than previously documented. Luckily, that means that there are ways, according to Weissbourd, to mitigate or prevent the effects of anxiety and depression in parents and children, which can have an effect throughout the household.

Here are the researcher’s suggestions for preemptive action:

Listen to teens. Forty percent of teens reported a desire for their parents to ask more questions about their lives and “really listen” to their responses. Listening, the study notes, can encourage teens to turn to parents for emotional support, an indication of a strong relationship. Guide parents in supporting teens’ mental health. Education on mental health disorders is essential to combating them. “To provide calming, effective support, parents need guidance in managing their own anxiety when their teens are anxious or depressed,” the study says. Care for the caregivers. Parents need mental healthcare, too. Weissbourd said that promoting parents’ mental health via health centers, workplaces and community institutions can benefit the whole family. Guide parents in talking about their own mental health with teens. Teenagers with depressed parents are, according to the research, prone to blaming themselves for their parents’ behavior. That’s why parents should learn how to be upfront and honest about their experiences when talking with their children. Help teens cultivate meaning. Thirty-six percent of teens in the survey responded that they felt “little or no purpose or meaning in life,” which had a strong correlation with depression and anxiety. Parents can help guide their kids towards relationships, activities and communities that may benefit their overall mental wellbeing.

