But there are things most children and parents in the United States are legally entitled to: tax breaks, insurance freebies and time off from work after a birth. “There’s this generic list of benefits that are common knowledge, but then there are some that are under-the-radar,” said Dominique Molina, a certified public accountant and co-founder of American Institute of Certified Tax Coaches.
So we’re offering up here some parenting advice we all can use.
Tax Advice
Child Tax Credit
The minute a baby is born, taxpayers may be eligible he or she qualifies you for a credit for their child. break on next year’s taxes. Think of it as an annual gift from Uncle Sam for taking care of the nation’s next generation. For the 2023 tax year, the child tax credit is worth up to $2,000 per qualifying dependent under the age of 17. As it’s set for 2023, each taxpayer is able to subtract from their tax bill $2,000 for every dependent they claim who is under age 18 years old. $400 Four-hundred dollars of the credit is nonrefundable, meaning it can only bring your bill down to 0, not lower. The other $1600 is refundable, which translates to a check in your bank account if you don’t owe any more taxes.
"Say you’re low-income and you bring your tax bill down to zero, you can actually get cash beyond what your tax bill would be,” Molina said. “That’s like free cash for you.”
Married or joint-filing couples making up to $400,000 are able to claim the full credit, as well as single filers with an income up to $200,000. Those earning more are phased out of the benefit.
As long as the eligible child is born before midnight on Jan. 1, the parents are eligible to claim the dependent on their tax return the following April.
Dependent Care Savings Account
Day care is expensive, but there’s a tool that can help you save money. Signing up for a dependent care flexible spending account through your employer allows you to put aside up to $5,000 tax-free each year. The money is carved out of your paycheck before the government takes its cut, so it’s a savings of up to about 30 percent.
Eligible expenses include day care, before and after school care, babysitting and camp until the child is 13 years old. To redeem, parents upload receipts and are reimbursed up to $5,000 annually. Unfortunately, unlike like health savings accounts, the dependent care FSA does not adjust to keep up with inflation. The amount has remained the same since 1986.
529 Plans
Sure, child care is an immediate concern. But how to pay for a college education should be on the forefront of the minds of new parents.
The 529 education savings plans are a way that anyone, grandparents or nonfamily members included, can set aside money to be used for postsecondary school education. The funds are deposited into an investment account and can grow over time.
Those who withdraw the money and use it for qualifying education expenses such as tuition, fees and room and board do not pay federal income taxes on the interest earned.
“Getting started earlier is a really great plan,” Molina said.
Molina suggested having friends and family bring checks to a baby shower, and then deposit the money into a 529 account.
There are two other ways the educational savings plan can be used: The money can also be withdrawn to pay for private elementary or secondary school. The cap on that benefit is $10,000.
Also, starting in 2024, if a child does not use the 529 fund for school, the money can be rolled into a Roth individual retirement account tax and penalty-free. There is a lifetime limit of $35,000, and it has to have been owned by the 529 beneficiary for at least 15 years. In other words, it’s important to start that 529 early. (The money rolled over into the account will belong to the beneficiary, not the parent.) The change was part of the Secure Act 2.0 in 2022, Molina said.
The annual amount a person can put into a Roth IRA varies by year; for 2023, it is $6,500.
“It's great if you end up not using your 529 or you don't use all of it,” she said. “This provides another mechanism to never pay tax on the earnings of that plan.”
Adoption
Adoption fees add up quickly and they can be calculated into your tax bill. Adoption tax credits are adjusted with inflation, but for 2023, the max amount a parent can claim is $15,950 per child. “It’s a tax credit, so it’s a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your taxes,” Molina said.
The expenses must be incurred during the tax year in which you adopted the child. They cover things such as court and agency fees, foster care before adoption and travel expenses if you brought the child home from another country.
Know your insurance coverage
Prenatal Coverage
All Marketplace health plans, individual coverage that meets federal requirements in the Affordable Care Act, must cover the cost of many prenatal or well-woman visits without the patient forking over a co-pay. This includes Pap smears, breastfeeding support, maternal depression screening and preeclampsia prevention, according to HealthCare.gov. Insurers must also cover screening for sexually transmitted diseases like gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV.
Testing for gestational diabetes — the juice-like drink you have to consume at 24 weeks — is also covered.
For employer-sponsored health coverage, most of these visits are required to be covered. The Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978 requires employers with 15 or more employees to have insurance plans that cover maternity care, childbirth and other pregnancy-related issues.
Enrolling the baby
Normally, you have to sign up for an insurance plan during open enrollment, which is a period of time set aside by your employer or insurance company. Certain events can trigger a “special enrollment period.” One is having a baby. Insurance companies have varying timelines, but the Labor Department suggests enrolling your child within 30 days of birth. Coverage is retroactive, so it will be effective the day your baby was born.
Freebies
All insurance plans must cover the cost of breastfeeding supplies like breast pumps. The pump may be rented or bought, and it can be obtained before or after birth. The insurer may have guidelines about how long the rental will be, or a maximum dollar amount for the pump. The coverage also includes breastfeeding support.
Once at the six-week post-delivery checkup, ways to prevent pregnancy are often discussed by the doctor. Insurers must also cover the cost of birth control, whether it’s before pregnancy or after a baby is born. (Employers who claim a religious exemption may bypass this requirement.)
Parental leave
FMLA
The United States doesn’t have a national paid leave policy — a fight that has been ongoing for a century. But there are some protections new parents have when it comes to time off after a birth.
The most basic and well-known is the Family and Medical Leave Act. Under it, parents are entitled to 12 weeks unpaid leave without fear of losing their job — as long as the employer and employee meet certain criteria.
To be eligible, an employee of a business with more than 50 workers must have been on the payroll for that employer for at least 12 months and have 1,250 hours logged in the previous year before leave is taken.
When the employee returns to work, they are required to have “the same or virtually identical position.”
When time off through FMLA is used, an employer is not required to pay the employee, although some may offer that benefit. Others may grant a mixed bag, like six weeks paid time off and then the employee can choose to come back to work or take the remaining six weeks off unpaid.
Above the bare minimum
Some companies go beyond the 12 weeks. Salesforce offers 26 weeks of paid time off for primary caregivers. At DocuSign, it’s six months for both parents.
Lauren Wallenstein, founder of Milk Your Benefits, a consultancy for California employees looking to maximize their maternity and paternity leave, suggests asking your employer what kind of leave you’re entitled to, and then checking to see if your state has a paid family leave program.
“The multitude of programs that employees may be eligible for can create confusion because few employees accurately understand what they’re entitled to as far as time off and income during their leave,” Wallenstein said. “And it can be difficult to grasp how to apply for and max out state, federal and company benefits so that nothing is left on the table.”
States that offer more
In California, where Wallenstein consults, employees who are taking time off to care for a child in his first year may apply for paid family leave. The state program allows parents to file a claim for eight weeks of assistance, which can mean 60 to 70 percent of the employee’s weekly wages. Paid family leave is funded through State Disability Insurance contributions on California workers’ paychecks, according to the state’s Employment Development Department.
Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Washington offer paid leave up to 12 weeks for the care of a new child, but employer and employee eligibility varies by state, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In D.C., it’s eight weeks. Wisconsin grants six weeks paid leave. Rhode Island’s Temporary Caregiver Insurance program helps to recoup up to five weeks of lost wages.
Special perks for some
Post 9/11 GI Bill
Members of the military who have served in the past 22 years have another option for helping pay for their children’s college education — and it’s bankrolled by the U.S. government. Under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, service members who spend 90 days on active duty after Sept. 10, 2001, are eligible for 36 months of education assistance, which includes tuition, books and room and board.
If you don’t use the benefit yourself, you can transfer the benefits to your child. But to do so, you must still be serving on active duty and have served six years, according to Veterans Affairs. And when you do move the assistance to your child’s name, which you can do when they are any age, you agree to four more years of service from the date that you transfer the GI Bill.
The benefit can also be divided between several children, but the total number of months of assistance will not change beyond 36.
Hire your kids
One way to let your money work for you is to let your kids work for you. “The real power in the tax code goes toward business owners and their kids,” Molina said.
Once a child is 7 years old, a parent who owns a business can hire them for age-appropriate tasks, such as emptying trash cans or shredding documents. Until age 18, children may not need to take taxes like Social Security and Medicare out of their paycheck, depending on how the business is organized. The child’s earnings, up to the annual contribution limit of $6,500, can be rolled into a Roth IRA for future use. (A minor who isn’t working for their parents can earn up to $12,950 without paying income tax.)
As an added bonus, those who have a sole proprietorship (schedule C) do not have to pay payroll taxes on the child’s earnings.
Mary Beth Gahan is a freelance journalist based in Dallas.