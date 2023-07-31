Tax Advice

Child Tax Credit

The minute a baby is born, taxpayers may be eligible he or she qualifies you for a credit for their child. break on next year’s taxes. Think of it as an annual gift from Uncle Sam for taking care of the nation’s next generation. For the 2023 tax year, the child tax credit is worth up to $2,000 per qualifying dependent under the age of 17. As it’s set for 2023, each taxpayer is able to subtract from their tax bill $2,000 for every dependent they claim who is under age 18 years old. $400 Four-hundred dollars of the credit is nonrefundable, meaning it can only bring your bill down to 0, not lower. The other $1600 is refundable, which translates to a check in your bank account if you don’t owe any more taxes.

"Say you’re low-income and you bring your tax bill down to zero, you can actually get cash beyond what your tax bill would be,” Molina said. “That’s like free cash for you.”

Married or joint-filing couples making up to $400,000 are able to claim the full credit, as well as single filers with an income up to $200,000. Those earning more are phased out of the benefit.

As long as the eligible child is born before midnight on Jan. 1, the parents are eligible to claim the dependent on their tax return the following April.

Dependent Care Savings Account

Day care is expensive, but there’s a tool that can help you save money. Signing up for a dependent care flexible spending account through your employer allows you to put aside up to $5,000 tax-free each year. The money is carved out of your paycheck before the government takes its cut, so it’s a savings of up to about 30 percent.

Eligible expenses include day care, before and after school care, babysitting and camp until the child is 13 years old. To redeem, parents upload receipts and are reimbursed up to $5,000 annually. Unfortunately, unlike like health savings accounts, the dependent care FSA does not adjust to keep up with inflation. The amount has remained the same since 1986.

529 Plans

Sure, child care is an immediate concern. But how to pay for a college education should be on the forefront of the minds of new parents.

The 529 education savings plans are a way that anyone, grandparents or nonfamily members included, can set aside money to be used for postsecondary school education. The funds are deposited into an investment account and can grow over time.

Those who withdraw the money and use it for qualifying education expenses such as tuition, fees and room and board do not pay federal income taxes on the interest earned.

“Getting started earlier is a really great plan,” Molina said.

Molina suggested having friends and family bring checks to a baby shower, and then deposit the money into a 529 account.

There are two other ways the educational savings plan can be used: The money can also be withdrawn to pay for private elementary or secondary school. The cap on that benefit is $10,000.

Also, starting in 2024, if a child does not use the 529 fund for school, the money can be rolled into a Roth individual retirement account tax and penalty-free. There is a lifetime limit of $35,000, and it has to have been owned by the 529 beneficiary for at least 15 years. In other words, it’s important to start that 529 early. (The money rolled over into the account will belong to the beneficiary, not the parent.) The change was part of the Secure Act 2.0 in 2022, Molina said.

The annual amount a person can put into a Roth IRA varies by year; for 2023, it is $6,500.

“It's great if you end up not using your 529 or you don't use all of it,” she said. “This provides another mechanism to never pay tax on the earnings of that plan.”

Adoption

Adoption fees add up quickly and they can be calculated into your tax bill. Adoption tax credits are adjusted with inflation, but for 2023, the max amount a parent can claim is $15,950 per child. “It’s a tax credit, so it’s a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your taxes,” Molina said.

