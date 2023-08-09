Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Q: Our 7-year-old and 5-year-old sons are best friends. They also get into lots of trouble when they’re together. We try to explain to our older son that if he sees his brother doing or suggesting a wrong choice, he should tell him it’s not a good idea and if that doesn’t work, to tell his parents. He often joins in on the fun instead. Lately, they have been not listening at all, and I don’t know whether that is age appropriate, or if there is a communication/understanding gap. We always reiterate how much we love them even when angry or disciplining, but it’s pretty constant anger and discipline.

A: When I read your letter, I immediately thought of the National Geographic videos featuring baby bears tumbling down hills as they tackle each other. Lots of fun trouble, not a lot of “good behavior.” I was also reminded of a friend who once called me, concerned with the play of her four boys. She whispered, “They are really rough with each other, how do I know when to intervene? What’s ‘bad’ and what’s play?” Any parent of two or more boys will likely give you a similar phrase, “Why do they find so much trouble?” This is all to say: You aren’t alone.

To begin, just because your sons are getting into trouble doesn’t mean your older son is shirking his brotherly duties. We also need to do a gut-check on what’s developmentally appropriate for your kids. Even though your older son is at the age of reason, he is still not old enough to control all of his behaviors, as well as act as his little brother’s prefrontal cortex. The older brother may be able to consider alternatives and rethink his choices, but if he’s hungry or tired or sick or overexcited, then poof! He is just going on emotion. And if he has a little brother who loves some “fun,” the fun will almost always win out.

Advertisement

Some 7-year-olds can be bossy and prescriptive, telling their parents everything, and some 7-year-olds don’t hesitate to join in on the fun. Both are typical, and we now have to accept the reality in front of us. Raising a big brother to chronically police and tell on his little brother is not the direction you want to take. It creates mistrust and could do serious damage to their sibling relationship down the road.

Share this article Share

The fact that your sons are getting into trouble is not a failure of willpower on their part, nor is it a failure of your parenting. We just need to rejigger the expectations (for now). If I were coaching you, I would ask you to look at the data. It’s clear that, despite warnings, logic and reminders, the behavior isn’t getting better. So we are going to put down those tools because they aren’t working (sounds obvious, but that’s how a lot of solutions begin). In parenting, clearing the sill of “anger and discipline” can leave room for some other strategies that are more positive and may work better. Also, if “discipline” looks like taking things away or being sent to a room, those tactics result in a worsening relationship and worsening behavior.

To begin, let’s look at the “fun” that the boys are having. I wish that you had provided at least one example so that I could gauge how problematic the behavior is. Are they spray-painting the sides of houses or wrestling in the yard? Are they pulling flowers from the neighbor’s yard or are they playing rough with their toys? The behaviors do make a difference, but either way, this truth remains: They need more direction, boundaries and freedom. I know that sounds paradoxical.

Advertisement

By direction, I am saying that the boys need more eyes on them and more explicit, “yes this, not that.” For the time being, the boys need an adult circling so they don’t find the trouble to begin with. We know they aren’t making good choices (again, typical), so it would stand to reason that an adult needs to be nearby.

By boundaries, I mean the boys need an immediate “if this, then that” lifestyle. If they pull flowers, both of them come into the house. No punishment, no lectures, just an immediate and predetermined consequence. And your best bet is to meet with the boys and decide these very clear consequences before you use them. (Write them and post them somewhere everyone can see.) Co-creating solutions will invite far more cooperation and clarity, and you are less likely to be the villain.

As for freedom, you can find a way for them to play the way they want without all the shame. For instance, if they want to destroy the yard, how can they do that within some boundaries? Digging, building, destroying and starting again is pure play for many kids; is there a way to make this happen? Are there toys they can play with roughly? Is there a room where they can be themselves? Of course, we don’t want out and out cruelty, bullying, violence or total lack of safety, but a little danger is great for young children. Do they have the freedom to solve or move on from their own problems? This freedom is messy and may feel chaotic, but you didn’t have kids to stay neat and easy. And, as ironic as it may feel, you want your boys to feel capable, trustworthy and “good,” not surveilled, punished and guilty. Good luck, and it will get better.

.