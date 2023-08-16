Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Q: Where are the resources for parenting special needs teens? Especially those who were diagnosed late? It seems like all the information I can find relates to diagnoses at 3 or 5 or 6 years old, and there’s nothing for those of us who have struggled for years with our kids because of “bad parenting” (providers’ words) and then found out later that there’s an actual reason. Strategies for parenting neurotypical kids don’t always work for neurodivergent kids, but all we were given were neurotypical parenting strategies and then blamed when they didn’t work. We’re putting a team together, but it’s so hard, tiring and frustrating, and we missed out on years of intervention. Where are the support groups, the articles, the books on where to go from here?

A: Sigh. I’m so sorry you’ve been through this ordeal. Your primary question is, “Where are the resources for parenting special needs teens?” but I’m going to address what I think is a larger need here: your mental health.

The word “trauma” has been so bandied about in our culture that the meaning can become a bit amorphous, but trauma can both be an acute experience (a physical attack or an environmental disaster, for example), and it can be a long series of less acute but long-standing issues that threaten a person’s well-being, safety or sense of reality. (An example of this kind of trauma can be found in people who experience systemic racism. Their daily lives have inherent dangers, threats and insults that are often invisible to everyone else, leading to more trauma and upset.) From your letter, I believe you have experienced this kind of trauma.

Advertisement

Watching your child struggle and the heartache associated with that, trying to get support and help, and being told that not only is your child “typical,” but it’s your fault they are struggling? Well that is pretty awful as just one incident, but repeat that over years and you are going to have some serious emotional repercussions. You have the right to be angry, sad and frustrated at the time you’ve lost, the unnecessary guilt and shame you incurred, and the failures of “experts” who were meant to help you, but only added more pain. You can define this as trauma, deep wounds or just pain; no matter the language, it deserves its own time to heal.

Share this article Share

Yes, you can find some amazing groups of parents (Facebook and Instagram are great resources, just use the right search words and hashtags), but be aware that your pain may need something more specific (therapy or therapeutic movement, for example). When you find these parent groups of neurodivergent children, you will see swirls of anger, rage, pain and grief, and all those feelings are appropriate. But what you also may see is that some parents are stuck in their emotional loops, and these are not the parents that you want to turn to for support, advice or a listening ear. So join these parent groups with a hefty dose of empathy and awareness. If you feel more drained than uplifted, that’s a sign that the group may simply not be healthy for you.

As for resources outside of online or in-person groups, the teams you assemble will point you toward books, articles, coaches and podcasts that will continue your education as well as keep your spirits up. Similar to Facebook groups, I strongly recommend finding podcasts that speak to you. You will assuredly find some that you like, but getting specific with your Google searches will help you find the right ones more quickly. “Dyslexia and ADHD and teens podcast” yields pages and pages of podcasts, and you can make it as specific as you like (LGTBQ+, race, ethnicity, faith, country, language). As you comb through the results, keep an open mind and keep a pencil and paper handy (or your notes app on your phone). When something strikes you as important or relevant to your parenting life, write it down. You never know how the brain filters down to what’s needed!

Advertisement

As you’ve already stated, you are tired and frustrated and, while this advice may feel counterintuitive, please take your time in moving forward with resources for your children and yourselves. The time you have “wasted” will bring a sense of urgency (who wouldn’t feel this way?), but we don’t make good decisions when we act with urgency. Purely emotional urgency will cause us to forget important details, leave logic in the dust and act in ways that may not benefit our children in the long run. You have waited this long, so please take your time in making sure the right resources are in place.

You didn’t ask for this level of struggle. I don’t believe that “everything happens for a reason,” and if you reach a place of equilibrium, you yourself could become an advocate, as well as a source of information and support for parents who are in the same predicament as you once were. Start the Facebook group for parents that you didn’t find, assemble names and resources in one place online, start a Substack on what you learned, help school administrators and teachers with your information.

You are under no obligation to do any of those things, but I have found that when parents have been through something this hard, they often have a special way of connecting with others who are facing similar issues. Keep an open mind. For now, take your time, find some podcasts, find a good coach and keep the faith. Humans are adaptable; your family can make it through this! Good luck.