Latest from Jessica M. Goldstein
Date Lab: One dater logged off early, blaming Zoom fatigue
Neither dater wanted to hurt the other’s feelings with a low rating. So we’ll do it for them.
  • Dec 30, 2020
While construction continues, the D.C. luxury rental market has crashed
The pandemic has forced developers to cut rents and offer perks like covering your moving costs and buying furniture.
  • Nov 16, 2020
‘Revenge porn’ was already commonplace. The pandemic has made things even worse.
For victims of nonconsensual pornography, closure is rarely a given.
  • Oct 29, 2020
Date Lab: We didn’t know they had this in common
But would it be enough to spark a romance?
  • Sep 24, 2020
  • TV
  • Analysis
In 2000, ‘Cribs’ became a phenomenon. 20 years later, we’re all living in an accidental reboot.
Looking back at the unlikely MTV hit that brought us into Mariah Carey’s home and feels a lot different today.
  • Jul 24, 2020
Want a Black Lives Matter mural on your downtown office building? Call this guy.
The protests created a cottage industry for murals.
  • Jul 13, 2020
The stories behind some of the best 'Key & Peele' sketches
Jordan Peele talks about how he created the classic "East/West College Bowl" sketch.
  • Jul 12, 2016
Celebrate and/or mourn the end of your favorite TV show with ‘Mad Men’ bingo
Use our bingo cards to liven up what will likely be a great (and depressing) season.
  • Apr 1, 2015
From Amy Poehler to Retta to Chris Pratt: ‘Parks and Recreation’ has boosted cast’s careers
As the TV comedy nears an end, we look at the bump Pawnee's beloved bureaucrats have gotten.
  • Jan 8, 2015
Why does — and will — ‘Mean Girls’ continue to endure online?
10 years after its release, the movie is still a dominant force and may be the iconic movie of the social media age
  • Apr 25, 2014
