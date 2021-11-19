But it probably is time for Genesis to call it a night. While Collins’s vocals got stronger as the night went on, his voice seemed reedy and thin at the beginning of the show. He did not look well, either. He had to be helped by roadies up the stairs just to reach the stage and walked very slowly with a cane to a comfy chair, where he spent the rest of the night. Collins has said a spinal injury and a long roster of other physical ailments have left him barely able to even hold a drumstick. But before 1991’s “No Son of Mine,” he smiled maybe his biggest smile of the night while introducing his 20-year-old son, Nic Collins, as probably the last Genesis drummer. (Collins’ daughter, Lily Collins, plays the title role in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris.”)