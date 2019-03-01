Photo editor



From the series Between the Ground & Sky. (Johanna Warwick)

Last Fall, The Washington Post partnered with Visura in an open call for submissions of photo essays. The Post selected five winners and three honorable mentions out of almost 300 submissions. We are presenting one of the winners today here on In Sight — Johanna Warwick and her work “Between the Ground & Sky.”

Warwick, born in Britain and raised in Canada, is an assistant professor of photography at Louisiana State University. This body of work documented the shifting landscape of the Danby Quarry at Dorset Mountain in Vermont. The quarry has been active for more than 100 years and is the largest underground marble quarry in the world, stretching over a mile long and covering twenty-five acres.

Warwick’s artist statement highlights her motivation for creating the work. She was “curious about its use but eventually became charmed by the physical history carved into the space.” Her fascination is evident in her photographs, which are reminiscent of abstract paintings. The lines, streaks, cuts and swaths of light make each frame appear to be a foreign landscape.

Her images not only highlight stark beauty in an unlikely place, but they also serve as a record of time and the advancement of technology. “Etched, carved and broken apart Danby Quarry is a record of time.”

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

[Meet the men living deep in the Ozarks, away from the fray]

[Candy-colored explosions in the sky: The stunning phenomenon of the aurora borealis]

[‘Everyone was leaving, and we were trying to get back in’: A photographer remembers the end of the Soviet Afghan War]