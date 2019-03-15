In the fall, The Washington Post partnered with Visura in an open call for submissions of photo essays. The Post selected five winners and three honorable mentions out of almost 300 submissions. We are presenting one of the honorable mentions Friday on In Sight — Dimitri Mellos and his work “Chinatown.”

Mellos said:

"New York’s Chinatown is just about the only neighborhood in Manhattan that still retains some of the atmosphere of old New York, a city much less sterilized and gentrified than it has become. In this part of town, recent immigrants are still making a new home in the United States — in many of the same tenement buildings that housed generations of poor immigrants from eastern and southern Europe more than a century ago. Arguably, in no other part of today’s New York does the past still feel so alive.

"However, even Chinatown has inexorably and gradually started succumbing to the forces of modernization and gentrification. Grocery stores are shutting down, and old apartment buildings are being demolished to make way for fancy new hotels, coffee shops, boutique stores, art galleries and the like.

“I am anguished to see Chinatown lose its character right before my eyes, and the act of photographing affords me the illusory comfort that I am preserving a few bits and pieces of what life in this vibrant immigrant community has been like, in a form impervious to the passage of time. My work is fueled by a sense of loss and nostalgia foretold.”

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

[In Bolivia, a colorful, loud and devotional mix of dancing and praying]

[’Etched, carved and broken’: A photographer’s view of the world’s largest underground marble quarry]

[Discovering contemporary Mexico beyond the daily headlines: The images of Graciela Iturbide]