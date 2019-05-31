

Friends of the photographer pose outside of Bora'a, ​Yemen, in February 2018. (Amira Al-Sharif)

“There is a special kind of resilience and beauty in those tucked-away spots of life,” said Amira Al-Sharif. The Saudi-born but Yemeni-raised photographer has, for years now, documented life in her adoptive country — a country that has been at war since 2015. Her photographs paint a picture of love and war at a time when the two have become intimately intertwined.

While other photographers might see only destruction, starvation and death, Al-Sharif looks for the beauty that might offer glimmers of hope for a better future. “I want you all to see the true beauty of my suffering country,” she said.

Al-Sharif first got a taste for photography when she was 8, using her father’s Polaroid camera to document how he built their home in Yemen. She was hooked — so much so that her parents have few photos of her as a child, as Al-Sharif often kept the camera for herself.

While she has made a living as a fixer for foreign journalists, she also finds the time to focus on her own projects, including a few that center on Yemeni women. Whether they are at home, in rural or urban areas, or even in prison, the women in Al-Sharif’s photographs have taken their fate into their own hands, despite the odds stacked against them. “This country is full of stories of amazing, inspiring, wonderful women [who live] in the shadows,” she said.

Al-Sharif’s images show the struggle and courage of these women at a time when their lives have been upended by the war. Her images show that life goes on amid destruction and death. By choosing to focus on that optimism, which is often represented in her work through the lives of a younger generation, she is highlighting her own delusions toward the current political and military leaders at the center of this conflict. “For me, the most dangerous impact [of this war] is the killing of the intellectual skills that could be used to build a new Yemen,” she said. “Despite its various ideological, political and sectarian differences, Yemen is a land of peaceful coexistence.”

Being a female photographer in Yemen has its advantages and inconveniences. She has been able to get access to places and people she would not usually have access to, she said. Yet there are times when it’s still difficult for her to do her work, especially in places where women are simply not allowed to go, such as certain mosques or sporting events. “We also can’t take photographs at night, as women rarely leave their homes in the evening in Yemen,” she told In Sight.

Even if she was recently forced to leave Yemen for Beirut, it hasn’t deterred her from telling her country’s stories — hoping that an international audience will pay attention. “I have lived in many countries and I marvel at the Yemeni people and the way they are trying to survive the hard times and still keep their hearts high,” she said.



A soldier of the Saudi-backed Southern Resistance looks at the city of Aden, Yemen, in March 2017.



A displaced family unwinds in Metraq, ​Yemen, in January 2018.



Elham Al-Fasheq, a farmer, works in her mango farm in Hoseniyda, Yemen, in April 2018.



Mother’s Day in Aden, southern Yemen, March 2017.



A Sanaani woman holds her daughter to a window in Sana'a, Yemen, in December 2016.



A woman hugs a new-born camel baby in Al-Borigah, Yemen, in February 2017.



Yemen rebels defy government and convene in parliament in Sana'a, Yemen, in August 2016.



A young chef cooks in a local market in Hoseniya, Yemen, in March 2018.



A Houthi leader recites poetry during a graduation ceremony at ​Hodeidah University’s Education College in Zabid, Yemen, in April 2018.



Nursing trainees attend a course in a governmental hospital funded by the Netherlands Embassy, in Dammar, Yemen, in January 2019.



Anti-war graffiti on a wall of the Saudi Embassy in Sana’a in August 2015.



Fighters of the Iranian-allied Houthi group in downtown Sana’a, Yemen, in April 2017.



A soldier of the Saudi-backed Southern Resistance weeps at the site of his friend’s death during the 2015 Houthi offensive on Aden, in March 2017.



A hand-picked bloom in Husseiniya, ​Yemen, in March 2018.

