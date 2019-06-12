Wolf Silveri usually photographs people. His stark and dramatically lit portraits are personal and emphasize humanity. Typically, he says his goal is to “catch a look that is real.” But after visiting a fish market, he had a different idea.

While waiting at the market, he started to ask himself which fish would still be there in the decades to come. The day before, he had read that by 2050, there would be more garbage in the ocean than fish. “That shocked me,” Silveri told In Sight.

With this in mind, he bought a fish and took it to his studio. He put the head on a plastic bottle. That’s how the first picture was made for “We’ll Sea,” Silveri’s dystopian photo series based on the idea that as plastic exceeds fish, the oceans will find a way to integrate human-produced waste into their habitat.

“I wanted to show symbiosis, and I wanted to show something that makes you look twice, because you do not understand it at first,” he said. Most of the plastic Silveri used was in his house, but his goal is for people to see the unusual and abstract images and think about their own plastic use in a new way. “People have been so fed up with pity pictures, that does not touch anyone anymore,” he said.

