Jeff Mermelstein, one of the most prolific and widely acclaimed street photographers working in the United States today was displaced by the multi-billion dollar complex that houses the Brooklyn Nets. You’d be right to think that this didn’t really sit all that well with him. A little over a decade before the complex, that would include the Barclays Center, was built, Mermelstein and his wife had just bought a home that would have to come down to make way for all of it. But what many would take for defeat, Mermelstein found a way to make work for him.

Mermelstein told Huck magazine that one day, looking out the window from his home, he saw the man behind the development, Bruce Ratner and ended up running out to him to vent about the upcoming enterprise. Mermelstein says that the encounter began “very gruff, but it evolved over 18 years into a friendship.” That friendship would be the spark that would ignite what would eventually become the material for one of Mermelstein’s newest books, “Arena.” (TBW Books, 2019). Ratner would go on to commission the photographer to document the early days of the Barclays Center.

Over a period of four years, Mermelstein photographed over 350 events in the first days that the Barclays Center was operational, functioning as a kind of unofficial documentarian for the place. Mermelstein is primarily known for his work documenting the quirky realities of life in the streets of New York City. You can see that work in his previous books, most notably “Sidewalk.” He brought the same sensibility evident in all of his work with him inside Barclays. Not once do we ever see any of the main events inside the sports arena: no concerts, boxing matches or even basketball games. What we do see are the quirky happenings around the edges of those events as Mermelstein wormed his way through the bowels of the place catching the people and events going on there.

In an afterword to the book, Robert Slifkin, Associate Professor of Fine Arts at the Institute of Fine Arts, New York University, strikes the nail on the head while describing the 71 photos laid out in the book’s 140 pages:

“the images effectively convey the convivial and populist spirit that Ratner envisioned for the new arena. Eschewing the sort of celebratory and glamorous portrayals of athletes and stars that are typically used to publicize arenas, Mermelstein’s pictures by turns emphasize the intimacy and almost domestic feel of the space, staging dramatic affinities between its bustling corridors and the teeming scenes of humanity he captured on the streets of New York for decades.”

Darkly humorous, thoroughly quirky and deeply masterful, here is a selection of images from “Arena.”



