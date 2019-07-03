The celebration of the military that President Trump ordered up for the Fourth of July is a new ritual for the United States. But it has a long history in other countries — Trump seems to have taken his inspiration from France’s annual Bastille Day military parade, which he watched with French President Emmanuel Macron in 2017.
Many countries use events like these to convey an image of a national identity. In Russia, as in France, the national parades celebrate armed conflicts — victory in World War II, in Russia’s case. Italy and India celebrate the founding of their republics, much as the United States does on July 4. In Luxembourg, there’s a military parade to mark the birthday of Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.
On the surface, all these displays of military power look pretty similar: There are airplanes, tanks, soldiers and other symbols of the strength of the state. But I’ve been photographing these parades trying to find smaller moments that don’t fit the overarching narrative as well — the sideshows, the breaks at the end of the performance, the tiny slip-ups. Through these pictures of the otherwise well-choreographed spectacles of military power, I’ve tried to question the role patriotism and nationalism play in modern-day nations and societies
