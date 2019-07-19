

Eduardo and Miguel Portnoy are 51-year-old brothers who live together in Buenos Aires. They share and coordinate everything they do and everything they have. They live in the same house, wear similar (or identical) clothes, work together and eat together every day. (Ignacio Colo)



The twins were born seven minutes apart on May 1, 1968. (Ignacio Colo)

“At the Same Time” is a poignant story about two men living in Buenos Aires. The two men, Eduardo and Miguel Portnoy, are twins, and their story is told through a series of poignant portraits through the lens of fellow Argentine, and photographer, Ignacio Colo.

Colo told In Sight that he met the twins purely by chance. He was driving along in his car one day and saw the two crossing the street, walking hand in hand. He was struck by the scene and thought to himself, “I have to take a picture.” But when he was able to stop his car and look for them, they had vanished. As luck would have it, he was standing next to a newspaper stand and asked the salesman if he knew the twins who had walked past. The man said he did because they walked past the stand every day. So Colo explained that he was a photographer and would like to meet them and left his business card. A few days later, Colo got a call from the twins, and they met and eventually spent three years working on their story.

The Portnoy twins are 51 years old and have lived together their entire lives. According to Colo, the two men have never been apart since the day they were born.

Over the years, other members of the Portnoy family have died, including their mother, father, uncles and their only brother. According to Colo, the brothers have no close friends but do not feel lonely because they have each other to rely on. They live together and they do everything together as well.

In addition to each other, though, the twins have the support of the Jewish community. Colo says this community is their last safety net, “that gives them employment, helping them materially but also, to a certain extent, emotionally.”

But in the end, the Portnoys’ bond as twins is what sustains them. As Colo says, “All in all, their main support is the love they have for each other, and that symbiosis is so typical of twins. The two of them are their only shelter, built on love, loneliness and vulnerability.”

Colo is a photographer and photo editor living and working in Buenos Aires. For a time, he lived in Paris and studied the history of photography at the Sorbonne. When he returned to Buenos Aires, he finished his photography studies at the Escuela Argentina de Fotografia. He also studied cinematography at SICA, the union of filmmaking professionals.

Today, Colo works as a photographer and photo editor at the Sunday magazine of La Nacion. But he also regularly publishes work in a variety of international publications including the Financial Times, Le Monde, El Mundo, Volkskrant and L’Equipe Magazine.

You can see more of Colo’s work on his website, ignaciocolo.com, and follow along with him on Instagram @ignaciocolo



Miguel is the younger of the two and is also the most irreverent and daring. (Ignacio Colo)



Eduardo is the oldest, and as a good big brother, he is responsible and always attentive to the rules. (Ignacio Colo)



Every day, they go to the temple to pray. The Jewish community is practically their only support — not only spiritually but also emotionally. (Ignacio Colo)



Miguel gets in some exercise in his living room. (Ignacio Colo)



The twins' birthday is May 1. They do not usually celebrate it with friends or family but just eat a cake together. (Ignacio Colo)



Even if it rains, Miguel and Eduardo go for a walk every morning. (Ignacio Colo)



Miguel talks on the phone at home. (Ignacio Colo)



The twins do their own housework and laundry. They can also fix things if need be, like repairing a lamp. (Ignacio Colo)



The clothes that they usually wear for Shabbat. (Ignacio Colo)



Eduardo gets ready for Shabbat. Every Friday after lunch, the brothers take a shower and put on their best clothes. "You have to be properly dressed to talk to God," they say. (Ignacio Colo)



In 2017, they both got their first smartphones. This photo is from the first day they had them in their hands. They had them until the batteries ran out. (Ignacio Colo)



Their clothes hang for drying in their laundry room. (Ignacio Colo)



Eduardo and Miguel stop for a moment during their morning walk. (Ignacio Colo)

