

First-time mom, 3-year-old Avid, nurses her nine hungry pups known as the ’N’ litter. (Julie McGuire) (Julie McGuire)



Joint Master of Basset Hounds and Huntsman Mary Reed, bonds with a puppy from the newly born ’N' litter. (Julie McGuire) (Julie McGuire)

With the shout of a “tallyho,” off the Ashland Bassets go, chasing rabbits through Virginia wilderness. Photographer Julie McGuire is close behind, documenting the hounds as they practice a centuries-old tradition.

Growing up in England, McGuire acquired a love of photography when she first picked up a camera in the early 1970s. She also had a love for animals, especially dogs. In 2005, she moved with her husband from New York City, to Bangalore, India, where she noticed dogs wandering the streets everywhere she went. She couldn’t believe that dogs were living like that.

“I’d gone from Manhattan, where dogs were pushed around in strollers and lived a really luxurious life, to India, and saw dogs living the absolute opposite life,” McGuire said.

She saw the street dogs everywhere and started photographing their plight, beginning her dream job as an animal photographer. For years, McGuire traveled and told stories of dogs around the world, whether they lived in a shelter in Malaysia or competed in dachshund races in Connecticut.

In the spring of 2018, McGuire moved to Virginia with her husband. While exploring their new home, they went on a stable tour where they planned to watch a demonstration performed by a foot hunting pack called the Ashland Bassets.

“Even though I’m English, I’d never heard of foot hunting,” McGuire said. “We were quite intrigued to see what these basset hounds did.”

McGuire arrived at the event with her camera ready and found huntsman dressed “finely” in green coats and white pants — the traditional attire of basseting.

“They all looked so smart, and the hounds were just adorable.”

She’s been photographing them since.

The Ashland Bassets was formed in 1960 and is the third-oldest foot hunting pack in the country. People can become members by paying a subscription. Their dues allow them to follow along on hunts and pay to maintain the pack’s kennels.

Every Sunday during hunting season, hounds, huntsman and members, called “the Field,” gather to watch the pack search for rabbits through fields, across streams and over hills. The members can dress in the traditional clothing. Whippers-in carry whips, which they loudly crack in the air to set boundaries for the hounds. It’s a social affair. People bring food and drinks, which they enjoy while they leisurely stroll along with the pack. Until someone spots a rabbit.

Anyone can yell “tallyho” when they see a rabbit. It sends the hounds running as they work in pairs, following the scent and showing off their tracking skills. They sniff along lines of trees and brush as they chase the rabbit, with the Field following close behind.

While the bassets are quite good at honing in on a scent, they aren’t trained to catch the rabbits. McGuire has never witnessed a hound actually get one. The thrill is in the hunt.



Joint Master of Basset Hounds and Huntsman Mary Reed, who also manages the kennels, lets hounds out during daily cleaning and maintenance. (Julie McGuire) (Julie McGuire)



LEFT: A hound takes in some sun in one of the kennels named after a sponsor. RIGHT: Time stands still on a basset hound clock next to a horse whip, notice board and electrical box. (Julie McGuire) (Julie McGuire/Photo by Julie McGuire)



Honorary Whipper-in Janet Quaintance and Joint Master of Basset Hounds and Huntsman Mary Reed give a member of the ‘V’ litter a routine vaccination. (Julie McGuire) (Photo by Julie McGuire)



The Ashland Bassets compete in the Fall Basset Trials at Aldie, Va., while judges follow on horseback. (Julie McGuire) (Julie McGuire)



Adventure, a 4-year-old, enjoys a fall afternoon of hunting. (Julie McGuire) (Julie McGuire)



Field Master Col. David Rowe OBE calls “tallyho” to alert the huntsmen, staff and hounds that a rabbit has been sighted. (Julie McGuire) (Julie McGuire)



The hounds follow the scent of a rabbit “on a line” through trails at the National Beagle Centre in Aldie, Va., during the fall basset trial. (Julie McGuire) (Julie McGuire)



Honorary Whipper-in Babs Timmerman shares a quiet moment with Avid after hunting. (Julie McGuire) (Julie McGuire)



Eight-year-old Autumn, Avid’s mother, listens for the master’s horn during a hunt. (Julie McGuire) (Julie McGuire)



Six-year-old hound Boatswain splashes through a creek during a summer exercise session in the off-season. (Julie McGuire) (Julie McGuire)



Seven-year-old Chevy and 2-year-old Jasper work out during a summer exercise session near the Warrenton, Va., kennels. (Julie McGuire) (Photo by Julie McGuire)

