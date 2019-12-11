

LEFT: Detail of the window of a dismantled inoperative car in the Petare area of Caracas, Venezuela, on Oct. 31. CENTER: A protective fabric covers an inoperative car in the middle-income neighborhood of Santa Paula in Caracas, Venezuela, on Nov. 3. RIGHT: Detail of an inoperative car in a parking lot in the middle-income neighborhood of El Cafetal in Caracas, Venezuela, on Nov. 3. (Andrea Hern‡ndez Brice–o)



Two girls play in front of an inoperative school bus in a parking lot in the middle-income neighborhood of El Cafetal in Caracas, Venezuela, on Nov. 3. (Andrea Hern‡ndez Brice–o)

CARACAS, Venezuela — Inflation is out of control. Food and water are scarce. Electricity comes on only intermittently. Hospitals and schools struggle to provide basic services. Now here’s another sign of Venezuela’s collapse: Thousands of cars lie abandoned in the streets of the capital. Caracas is a showroom of museum-worthy relics, models dating from the 1980s to the early 2000s, when manufacturing here began to plummet. Some lack windows and tires. Some are covered in sheets, like corpses.

More than 1.5 million cars — 43 percent of Venezuela’s stock — are inactive or abandoned, according to Omar Bautista, president of the Chamber of Venezuelan Automotive Producers. That percentage has doubled in two years.

Automobile manufacturing has followed the rest of the economy under the socialist government of President Hugo Chávez and now Nicolás Maduro: Production has fallen 99 percent since 2012, to just 372 cars this year. The great majority of working cars are at least 20 years old, but the industry is producing only 10 percent of the spare parts it did a decade ago.

In Caracas, these left-behind cars lie in slums and affluent neighborhoods alike, nostalgic symbols of the city’s tragic transformation from the culturally alive, avant-garde capital of an oil-rich nation to a gloomy, backward warren of shuttered businesses, vacant buildings and, noticeably, a whole lot less traffic.

Even for the lucky few Caraqueños who have created their own little bubbles of normality, their oases to cope — private clubs, fancy restaurants, yoga studios, comedy shows — there is no escape.

The minute they return to the street, they collide with inescapable reminders that this is no longer a normal city, and they’re no longer leading a normal life.

They’re in Caracas, where the subway barely works, where public buses are scarce and where passengers can hardly pay the fare anyway. Where teachers, pharmacists and physicians can no longer afford to fix their broken cars. Where spare parts are tough to find and impossible to pay for.

Where abandoned cars haunt the ruined streets like ghosts, vestiges of what once was.



An inoperative car is parked in the middle-income neighborhood of Santa Paula in Caracas, Venezuela, on Nov. 3. (Andrea Hern‡ndez Brice–o)



An aerial view of a public transportation parking lot full of inoperative buses in the La Paz area of Caracas, Venezuela, on Nov. 2. (Andrea Hern‡ndez Brice–o)



Children play inside an inoperative school bus in a parking lot in the middle-income neighborhood of El Cafetal in Caracas, Venezuela, on Nov. 3. (Andrea Hern‡ndez Brice–o)



A woman stands near an inoperative car in the La Vega area of Caracas, Venezuela, on Oct. 17. (Andrea Hern‡ndez Brice–o)



A woman walks in front of inoperative cars in the La Vega area of Caracas, Venezuela, on Oct. 17. (Andrea Hern‡ndez Brice–o)



TOP LEFT: Detail from a flat tire of an inoperative car in the La Vega area of Caracas, Venezuela, on Oct. 17. TOP RIGHT: Detail from a flat tire of an inoperative car in the high-income neighborhood of Caurimare in Caracas, Venezuela, on Nov. 3. BOTTOM LEFT AND RIGHT: Detail from flat tires of inoperative cars in the Petare area of Caracas, Venezuela, on Oct. 31. (Andrea Hern‡ndez Brice–o)



Vines cover an inoperative bus in a parking lot in the middle-income neighborhood of El Cafetal in Caracas, Venezuela, on Nov. 3. (Andrea Hern‡ndez Brice–o)



A dog runs in a parking lot with many inoperative vehicles in the middle-income neighborhood of El Cafetal in Caracas, Venezuela, on Nov. 3. (Andrea Hern‡ndez Brice–o)

