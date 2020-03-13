

Taylor, 20, and Trey, 21, got married on land that has been in the groom’s family for three generations. The ceremony was followed by a potluck under a nearby oak tree, then the younger crowd started the after-party. (Terra Fondriest)



A young neighbor practices for the youth turkey hunt for children ages 6 to 15, which marks the start of the spring turkey season in the Ozarks. Besides hunting turkey and deer, the family also raises pigs and chickens for meat. (Terra Fondriest)

In the fall, The Washington Post partnered with Visura in an open call for photo essays. The Post selected two winners and three honorable mentions out of hundreds of submissions. We are presenting one of the winners Friday on In Sight: photographer Terra Fondriest’s project on life in the Ozarks in Arkansas.

The media landscape has changed dramatically over the past few years, and one of the biggest changes is the loss of smaller, community-based newspapers around the country. These papers ran stories relevant to those communities, covering town hall meetings, the first and last days of school and Friday night high school football. In short, these publications gave people perspective on what was happening in their own backyards.

With the closure of many of those local papers, there has also been a diminishing amount of coverage of the communities they served. It is more likely that you will be exposed to national or international events. But that’s not to say people aren’t continuing to look at the circumstances in their own backyards. Those stories are still there and will never go away, and it is vital that they continue to be told.

Fondriest is committed to telling the story of her life in the Ozarks — the place she calls home. Far from the larger coverage of international and national events, Fondriest’s work takes us into the daily lives of people. I recognize my own extended family in these photos, and I’m sure many others will, too. Fondriest’s work is a poetic look at how most of us put one foot in front of the other and move forward. It shows that daily life is just as profound and important as any big news event.

Fondriest told In Sight more about her work:

“One drive on a dirt road through the Ozark hills and you’ll get a taste of this region’s natural features. You’ll cross creeks in your vehicle, stopping in the middle to listen to the water flow, and then head back up the hill on the wash-boarded road. You’ll pass vistas of seemingly endless hills dotted with cattle pastures. You’ll see wild turkeys dash across the road in front of you on their way to the acorns and hickory nuts that are in the forest on the other side. If your windows are open, you might hear waterfalls cascading down the drainages after a hard rain, or the interior might fill with dust and the smell of oak leaves burning during a dry spell. You might meet a truck coming at you on the narrow road and see how it pulls off onto the edge of the woods to let you pass. You’ll begin to collect moments that are unique to this part of the country. And if it so happens that you decide to put roots down and call these hills home, you might start to develop a relationship with certain parts of the creek or different bends in the road. You might start to become familiar with the people nestled in the hills that have been here for generations and those who have arrived recently just like you. You might discover and become part of the cadence of everyday life here.

“Just outside the little town of Oxley, Ark., Clair Gorton and his daughter Althea wake up every morning at 1:15 a.m., in separate houses not more than a quarter-mile apart. Althea gets dressed, eats a banana at her kitchen table under her flashlight, puts on her compression socks, muck boots and jacket, and gets in her vehicle to drive down the road to her dad’s. He’s already out under the stars, walking through the lush green pasture to a chorus of bugs and frogs, gathering the mama cows with a mix of sweet talk and hand movements. Before that, he’d been to the milking barn to open the doors, turn the lights on, and prepare food bins for his organic dairy cows. When Althea arrives, she’ll turn the radio to their favorite local station and then as the cows enter, get them locked into their milking stations and start wiping their udders down with a mixture of warm water and dish soap that Clair had prepared in a big thermos. They’ll go through the whole process, every day, twice a day. When Althea’s all done at the barn around 4 a.m., she heads back to her house, where her husband has already been up to make breakfast for her. They visit, he feeds the pigs and then heads into work as an electrician while she naps for a bit.

“At the Ozark Timber mill, Jamie clocks in to work before the sun rises just like he’s done every weekday for the past 16 years. He pokes his head into the office to double check what piece of equipment they want him to run that day, he’s versed in all of them since he’s been there for years. It’s the first day for a few guys there, they’ll have to stack lumber by hand. Chances are, they won’t last, ‘No one wants to work anymore,’ says Eddie Martin, chief of operations.

“Up the highway and down a dirt road, Kaytie lays in bed next to her baby who’s slept well because she’s nursed all night long. Kaytie wonders if she herself slept more than four hours and if she’ll have the energy and demeanor to be the person she wants to be for her three other children. The day hasn’t begun, and she’s exhausted.

“Time moves, everyone in their own rhythm and situation, yet it’s a cadence we can all relate to. The difference about the Ozarks (and many rural settings) are the ties that people have to the land that often runs deep through the generations. Will Norton can point to the soil under his feet and say that his granddad’s dad farmed that same soil that he now raises both cattle and his family on. There’s a respect and connection to these hills that’s hard to put into words, it’s almost like a heartbeat that the land infuses in you. Even for the newer arrivals, like my family who’s lived here 11 years, we begin to mark time by seasons. It’s time to hunt for morel mushrooms when youth turkey season arrives. Around that same time, the meat chickens should be close to butchering size, but it’s also prescribed burn season, so I’ll have to do them myself because my husband will be out working fires. Hopefully the children can keep themselves busy on butchering day, or god forbid, help. The mud puddles are full from the spring rains, they can go check them for tadpole eggs. The cycles roll on through the year. The seasons dictate changes in everyday life that become a comfort over the years.

“I am drawn to this cadence of life, the beauty of the moments that pass each day. I live in the Ozarks, where my heart feels comfort when another deer season rolls around because it means we’ve made it through the hot summer months. It’s at that time when we appreciate the days we’ve spent swimming in the river and think about the walks we’ll soon take through the woods when the leaves fall. Whether it’s in moments of intense sadness in our lives, happiness, or in everyday routines, there is a comfort in knowing that the heartbeat of these hills will be here for us. That the rhythm of everyday life moves on.”

You can see more of Fondriest’s work on her website, here.



Our daughter was too tired to walk back home after hunting with her dad on a rainy fall evening, so he carried her the rest of the way. Our family typically harvests three deer off our land that will be our red meat for the year. (Terra Fondriest)



Each spring, we raise enough chickens to fill the freezer for the year. I typically do the killing, but this time I nominated my husband to take care of the 14 we were butchering that day. (Terra Fondriest)



Will and Rachel introduce their newborn son to Pistol, one of their horses. They run a fourth-generation cattle farm in the Ozarks and have seven trained horses that they use for day-to-day operations on the ranch. (Terra Fondriest)



One of the children in a family of five who live here in the Ozarks. After dinner, he headed downstairs to play “Fortnite” with a friend online. Trophies of animals they have hunted hang on the wall. (Terra Fondriest)



My children’s feet after an evening playing with the neighbors’ children. All summer long, these two don’t wear shoes. They have one pair of sandals for when we go into town. (Terra Fondriest)



Clair, with his son-in-law Ricky, holds one of his favorite kachina dolls, a white wolf. After his wife passed away in 2010, his treasures have slowly taken over the house. His home is full of finds that reflect his varied interests. (Terra Fondriest)



My husband, a wildland firefighter, makes his evening call to the children while away on assignment. Our cat Gretchen was close by, playing with my son and keeping an eye on four baby birds a neighbor brought over. (Terra Fondriest)



A local family gets ready to have their portraits taken. The sisters wanted their dog with them in the pictures, so their dad gave him a boost. (Terra Fondriest)

