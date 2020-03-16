Photo editor



Photo from Passageways, Involuntary Narratives, and the Sound of Crowded Spaces, 2015—17. (Akinbode Akinbiyi)



Akinbode Akinbiyi’s work is a reflection of his personal wandering and affinity with subtle moments of daily life. Using a historically much-loved street photography film camera, a Rolleiflex twin-lens reflex, he explores major metropolises in Africa, Europe, and the United States, primarily in four major African cities — Lagos, Cairo, Kinshasa and Johannesburg. His work is currently featured in a larger exhibition featuring 33 international artists, which is part of FotoFest Biennial 2020 in Houston.

The exhibition, “African Cosmologies: Photography, Time, and the Other,” is described by FotoFest Biennial 2020 as a look at “the relationships between contemporary life in Africa, the African diaspora, and global histories of colonialism, photography, human rights and representation.”

The curator of the exhibition, Mark Sealy, director of Autograph ABP in London, spoke to In Sight about Akinbiyi’s work and practice:

“Akinbode Akinbiyi’s work forms a vital part of the African Cosmologies curatorial vision. His work is made through the sensorial, being at home in the city. He functions through his camera and the images he makes as an open-ended narrative urban pulse. He moves continuously through time and space and then through the lens of his camera he dances in harmony with what is before him until he ends the encounter momentarily by pressing the shutter of his camera. This act is a radical resonate visual wink or nob to the vibrancy of the city. In parts, his work is chaotic, but as a whole brought together over years of making, he brings to the audience an understanding of what it means to give and also to take with grace and calm.”

“African Cosmologies” is on view March 8 — April 19, in two adjacent warehouses, Silver Street Studios and Winter Street Studios, in the Arts District Houston.



Photo from Passageways, Involuntary Narratives, and the Sound of Crowded Spaces, 2015—17. (Akinbode Akinbiyi)



Photo from Passageways, Involuntary Narratives, and the Sound of Crowded Spaces, 2015—17. (Akinbode Akinbiyi)



Photo from Passageways, Involuntary Narratives, and the Sound of Crowded Spaces, 2015—17. (Akinbode Akinbiyi)



Photo from Passageways, Involuntary Narratives, and the Sound of Crowded Spaces, 2015—17. (Akinbode Akinbiyi)



Photo from Passageways, Involuntary Narratives, and the Sound of Crowded Spaces, 2015—17. (Akinbode Akinbiyi)