

A flight attendant on the El Al flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Ben Grunion airport in Tel Aviv on March 17. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



Passengers at Ben Gurion Airport on March 18. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)

For many photojournalists, boarding a plane for a long-haul flight is a routine part of the job. On March 17, Sharon Pulwer experienced some far-from-routine sights when she flew from Newark Airport to her family in Tel Aviv with El Al airline. Both airports, usually busy international hubs, were quiet. Absent of rushed travelers, the surreal situation became apparent; small numbers of passengers stood in pairs or alone. “Seeing with my own eyes the same sights in two airports that are almost 12 hours’ flight away from each other was surreal,” Pulwer said.

El Al’s flight from Newark to Tel Aviv is regularly packed, but the flight on March 17 was noticeably empty. Most passengers had about three seats to themselves and were able to keep more than six feet from each other while wearing masks and gloves. Some of the passengers seemed worried and shifted uncomfortably in their seat if anyone sneezed or coughed. Many discussed the news. Others were trying to keep things light and joked that they should enjoy the human contact and engage in as many conversations as they could, before having to go into the mandatory 14-day quarantine for those who enter Israel.



The departures and check-in area at Newark Liberty International Airport on March 17. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



Passengers ride the escalator at Ben Gurion Airport after their flight March 18. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)

The crew was kind and tried to give the best service they could while maintaining distance. They had to protect themselves and risk their health, with the added stress of knowing many of their colleagues were out on unpaid leave. They worked through the 12-hour flight from Tel Aviv to New York, had 12 hours of rest in a hotel near the airport (that they weren’t allowed to leave) and then flew back. The three pilots on the flight announced before landing that this was their last flight before going on unpaid leave as well. Everyone on board, crew and passengers, were going through drastic life changes, and the sense of mutual understating was noticeable.

The same day the airline reduced the number of international flights that operate on a daily basis to four flights from three destinations only, that include New York, Paris and London. The company still operates a small number of flights to other destinations at a lower frequency and carries out in collaboration with the Israeli foreign ministry “rescue flights” that are designated to allow the return of Israeli travelers who got stuck in countries that closed their borders.

Because of the rising number of cancellations that followed Israel’s travel restrictions, the airline put 80 percent of its employees on unpaid leave, and hundreds of flight attends were put on quarantine after working on flights that had confirmed coronavirus cases or that returned from countries that had severe outbreaks.



An employee who directs passengers into taxis at Ben Gurion Airport March 18. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



Discarded gloves sit with the meal that was served on the flight. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



Passengers on the El Al flight talk with a crew member before taking off March 17. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



Passengers prepare to disembark at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel-Aviv on March 18. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



Employees at Ben Gurion Airport don protective gear March 18. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



A flight attendant directs passengers March 18. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



The quiet arrivals hall at Ben Gurion Airport March 18. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



Baggage claim at the Ben Gurion Airport stood all but empty March 18. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



The arrivals area at Newark Liberty International Airport was unusually quiet March 17. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



Passengers at arrivals at Ben Gurion Airport, who will go directly from the airport into a 14-days quarantine, on March 18. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



The taxi driver that drove the photographer from Ben Gurion Airport to her 14-day quarantine on March 18. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)



Outside the arrivals hall at Ben Gurion Airport on March 18. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post)

