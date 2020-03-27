

Professor and activist Kristin Lawler. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Artist Shirley Fuerst. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Around the globe, the novel coronavirus is affecting millions of people. In Italy, more than 8,000 people have lost their lives. In the United States, the related disease, covid-19, has killed people in at least 42 states. As of late Thursday, the U.S. death toll topped 1,100, with New York seeing the highest number of deaths.

By now, most of us are familiar with the images of empty streets. While that is happening, people around the globe have also made efforts to seek unity through gestures such as singing or exercising together from balconies. It is heartening to see how people are finding something positive to hold on to.

Stephen Lovekin, a staff photographer with Shutterstock in New York City, has been documenting a similar effort in Brooklyn. He has reached out to families in the Ditmas Park neighborhood who are self-isolating and asked them what messages they would like to share with the world. The result is a portrait series of families with signs of inspiration and hope.

Here’s what Lovekin had to say about the project:

“As a photographer I have always loved and been drawn to shooting portraits — a process that allows a connection to be made between photographer, subject and viewer. So, when this coronavirus began to rapidly spread and people were ordered into self-isolation and social distancing, I began to feel compelled to document this unprecedented time in our history by starting locally by reaching out to people in my Brooklyn neighborhood of Ditmas Park to see how they were feeling and to see what message, if any, they would like to share with the world, whether they be personal, political, or spiritual.

“When beginning the project, I hadn’t completely settled on the idea of photographing everyone behind a window. Some people would come to their porches or stoops, but that just didn’t feel right to me for some reason. As the project began to evolve, the idea of the window started to make more sense. The window being something from which we look out on the world. Something that literally frames how people can look in on us and how we look out at the world. Something that we normally do not enter or exit from.

“It has only been about a week since the project started, but after posting the images on social media, I have gotten probably the most positive reaction of anything I have been involved with, so I am obviously very pleased with that. My plan is to have it be an ongoing project for as long as I can safely make it possible.

“I hope that in this time of chaos and uncertainty, this project will help people feel more connected to the outside world even though we are all literally separated from one another for an unknown amount of time. If we continue to communicate and connect with those around us in a direct, honest and positive way, we can get through this together. It will not be easy, but nothing worthwhile ever really is. Stay safe and stay at home! And as my own children’s sign said, ‘Soon we will be together.’ ”

Stay up-to-date on the coronavirus with The Washington Post’s coverage here.



Anna Beth Rousakis and daughter Mary Rousakis. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Husband and wife filmmakers Claire Ince and Ancil McKain. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Lisa Draho and Josh Zuckerman with children Ruby and Ava. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Jean Davis and Danny Rosenthal, with children Simone, Naomi and Leah. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Mike and Denise Pergola, with children Henry, Jack and Wil. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Robert E. Clark Jr. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Khadijah Silver and son Eliot. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Tom Smith and Laura Ross, with daughters Caroline, Elizabeth and Abigail. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Callie Lovekin and Lucas Lovekin. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Agnetha and Matthew Septimus, with children Ezra and Nora. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Adrienne Merjian and daughter Sophia. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Solana Pyne and Eric German, and daughters Sophia and Lena. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)



Amanda Kavanagh, James Dougal and daughter Oonagh. (Courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

