Conceptual photos meant to convey the essential nature of gloves and mask and how they have become part of the new reality. April 2020, Pescara, Italy. (Sergio Camplone)



“I’m a volunteer for the CRI (Italian Red Cross) in Macerata, Italy. I spend all my days working in our headquarters. After almost two months we started to be really tired. I wanted to capture a moment in our daily life.” April 2020, Macerata, Italy. (Andrea David)

In early April, an international call for entries to photographers, professional and amateur, was made by two companies that wanted to see global visual stories from the coronavirus pandemic. BOOM and Manfrotto launched the Inner Outlook contest with the goal of showing the creativity that can bloom in such an unprecedented time of crisis. They received more than 800 entries from over 25 countries, ranging from the Americas to Europe, Asia and Africa.

Federico Mattia Dolci, BOOM CEO and co-founder, said in a news release about the contest, “This is not just a project. It’s a call of duty, beyond any boundaries and barriers, celebrating our great love for photography. These days, thousands of photographers around the world are facing the same situation. We asked them to join us in a magnificent message of hope and creativity.”

Thirty winning images were chosen by nine jurors. (Disclosure: I was one of the jurors.)



“Someone to hold when you're shut off from the rest of the world.” April 2020, Madrid. (Ben Vine)



“These days are a slow coming-and-going from bed, an intimate bond with the usual pajama, a forgotten routine made up of makeup. We just look at ourselves in the mirror, we curse ourselves for having eaten out of boredom more and more every day, we make ourselves presentable perhaps just for a video call among friends, who are now used to seeing us with glasses, removing makeup, without a bra. I feel stiff in a body that no longer moves, dormant at the play of a mind that repeats the same slow routine every day.” March 2020, Milan. (Giorgia Dal Molin)



“At Sainsbury's Supermarket, keeping our distance as we lined up to shop.” April 2020, Wallington, England. (Michaela Strivens)



“Under a fabulous blue sky, in bright sunshine, in the spring of 2020, barrier tapes shine everywhere. They draw the eye to themselves and transform perfectly 'unspectacular places' into showy ones, almost like an assemblage.” April 2020, Berlin. (Dagmar Gester)



There are at least 51,000 homeless people throughout Italy, over 8,000 in Rome alone. The coronavirus risk is only an additional discomfort in the daily struggle of those who have nothing more. Although the imperative is to #StayAtHome, they have no home to go to, and the very same shelters that host them at night fail to guarantee the necessary protection. March 2020, Rome. (Alessandro Serran˜)



The tomb of Adriano Trevisan, 78, the first certified Italian victim of covid-19. April 2020, Vo’ Euganeo, Italy. (Matteo De Mayda)



Firefighters from Castilla-La Mancha disinfect the St. Teresa Jornet religious residence. April 2020, Guadalajara, Spain. (Ignacio Izquierdo Patiño)



In the covid-19 emergency, doctors and nurses experienced a lack of physical and mental rest. The nurse pictured here, upon returning home, immediately takes a shower to clean himself of any contamination on the body and to try to relax. March 2020, Ferrara, Italy. (Luciana Passaro)



“All things have a positive side, this is what I like to see. One of the positive things the covid-19 has brought me has been the confinement with my niece (for me, like a daughter). ” March 2020, Madrid. (Alberto Cob)



“This past week of staying at home has been a reminder that time is of great value. I’ve slowed down and paused enough to witness the trees and plants in my backyard and neighborhood bloom before my eyes. Nature is more vivid. Bees are pollinating fruit trees and worms are partying in the soil. People’s eyes are glowing. As much as I’d like for things to be different, I’ve learned to embrace this new time vortex where the days feel kind of short and the weeks feel like months. Own your time, own what you choose to do with it, and don’t give it away freely.” March 2020, Austin (Suzanne Koett)



“Since I have been in quarantine, I’ve been trying to follow the news from reliable sources, to be aware of what is happening around me. Though I consider it very important to be up to date, after a few weeks I have realized that I had enough: I began to read and listen less and less and preferred to escape to 'my little world,' whether it means my projects or nostalgia — anything unless facing the facts. Facing that I have no idea that in the current situation when will I be able to visit my family in Hungary, that in my country the democracy is turning into an autocracy in the situation of emergency, and that this virus will have unforeseen consequences on our lives. Just to mention some, which affect me. So in a nostalgic moment I decided to choose the best 'escapade' I can do at home: I have built myself a blanket fort. The irony of fate that when I set up my tripod to document my 'nook,' my boyfriend rushed into the living room to listen the new announcement of (French President Emmanuel) Macron about the extension of the confinement. It’s not possible to completely escape our reality.” April 2020, Paris. (Katalin Száraz)

