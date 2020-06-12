

“Selva Africana” is one of the traditional dances of the carnival in Barranquilla, Colombia, with more than 50 years of history and rural origin. Its director, Jose Llanos, is also one of the most well-known artisans of the region because of his work with mask design, which is now being exported across the world. (Charlie Cordero)



A group of “Mapale” dancers practices before the “Carlos Franco” parade in the south of Barranquilla. (Charlie Cordero)

Every year, scores of people flock to Barranquilla, Colombia, to see one of the world’s largest carnivals. Barranquilla’s carnival is more than 100 years old and also one of the biggest celebrations of folklore in the country. According to Colombia.co, UNESCO declared the celebration a “Masterpiece of Humanity’s Intangible and Oral Heritage” in 2003, and the Colombian government has proclaimed it a “Cultural Masterpiece.”

Colombia-based photographer Charlie Cordero visited the carnival earlier this year. His photographs, sometimes surreal but always vividly colorful, capture the vibrancy of the dances and costumes that make the celebration truly unique.

The spectacle of the dances and costumes draws people from all over Colombia and beyond. But according to Cordero, “there is a tradition that continues . . . in the daily life of the neighborhoods and towns of the Caribbean, a deep meaning that goes beyond paraphernalia.”

Cordero told In Sight that he chose to focus on the costumes the participants wear because “it is in the costumes where the carnival explodes.”

Here’s a more detailed description of the project, from Cordero:

This project explores some of the most traditional dances [and their costumes] of the carnival, such as Las Farotas de Talaigua, Los micos and Micas Costenos de Soledad, African Forest of Galapa, Las neuritis Puloy de Barranquilla [and] Los Burros Corcoveones de Baranoa, among others. The costume is . . . what we put on top to let out other inner weights. To be in disguise is to live what you dreamed of, and with all of what that it entails: the act of transfiguring, of conversion, which always leaves a trace, like every metamorphosis. It is the most sincere scenario, away from all the pomp, before going to pose for the cameras. The idea was to put in context the dances and their costumes recognizing their figures, contours, colors, and textures [and] identifying their rural or peripheral origin and the individual who personifies and transforms it. This project has also been the result of a personal search on the new ways of looking at and narrating the Barranquilla’s carnival, a subjective visual comment about the party, its origins, and traditions.

Cordero’s photos are vivid, sometimes surreal vignettes of a unique tradition. And in a time when many of us are weary of the heaviness of the world, diving into them is a welcome respite.

You can see more of Cordero’s work on his website here.



In Pital de Megua, a little town outside Barranquilla, an artisan finishes up the details of a new mask for the troupe of “Burros Corcoveones.” (Charlie Cordero)



Jordan Cantillo is 14 and has been dancing for 7 years in the “dance of the Harlequin Devils” from Sabanalarga, in the Colombian Caribbean. This is one of the most traditional dances of Barranquilla’s carnival. (Charlie Cordero)



Traditionally, in the middle of the carnival people would throw “Maizena” (powdered cornstarch) as a symbol of joy; nowadays, other products such as spray foam are used. (Charlie Cordero)



The donkey costume has been traditional in Barranquilla’s Carnival for a long time. (Charlie Cordero)



Barranquilla’s carnival is one of the most important folkloric and cultural events in Colombia. Nearly 2 million people participate in the festival annually. (Charlie Cordero)



A young dancer carries his coyongo outfit. In the dance of the coyongos, the basic steps are one step forward and one step back. This dance is a choreographic game where dancers reproduce the flight of birds. (Charlie Cordero)



The “Farotas” is a masculine dance of Barranquilla’s carnival, composed by 13 men who wear wide skirts with floral prints, an apron, long sleeve shirts, adorned hats, big earrings and an umbrella in their right hand, which they use to follow the rhythm. Oral tradition says that this dance represents the strategy used by 13 indigenous men to trick Spanish men into falling in their trap, with the intention of avenging the abuse of their women. (Charlie Cordero)



A group of dancers from the “Canibales emplumados” troupe of the Las Nieves neighborhood get ready to participate in a parade. (Charlie Cordero)



The Congo is one of the oldest carnival costumes. (Charlie Cordero)



A group of women from the Negritas Puloy troupe help a new dancer to correctly put on her dress, wig and accessories. (Charlie Cordero)



Javier is 14 years old and has been dancing for four years. (Charlie Cordero)



Four young members of the Goleros dance wait for the rest of the team to rehearse their presentation for the Barranquilla’s carnival. (Charlie Cordero)



This is the traditional mask of the golero dance. It is used on the face and on the head; its colored peak and crest express the haughtiness and authority of the leader. It is molded in paper on clay and painted with acrylic and lacquer. (Charlie Cordero)

