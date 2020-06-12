Every year, scores of people flock to Barranquilla, Colombia, to see one of the world’s largest carnivals. Barranquilla’s carnival is more than 100 years old and also one of the biggest celebrations of folklore in the country. According to Colombia.co, UNESCO declared the celebration a “Masterpiece of Humanity’s Intangible and Oral Heritage” in 2003, and the Colombian government has proclaimed it a “Cultural Masterpiece.”
Colombia-based photographer Charlie Cordero visited the carnival earlier this year. His photographs, sometimes surreal but always vividly colorful, capture the vibrancy of the dances and costumes that make the celebration truly unique.
The spectacle of the dances and costumes draws people from all over Colombia and beyond. But according to Cordero, “there is a tradition that continues . . . in the daily life of the neighborhoods and towns of the Caribbean, a deep meaning that goes beyond paraphernalia.”
Cordero told In Sight that he chose to focus on the costumes the participants wear because “it is in the costumes where the carnival explodes.”
Here’s a more detailed description of the project, from Cordero:
This project explores some of the most traditional dances [and their costumes] of the carnival, such as Las Farotas de Talaigua, Los micos and Micas Costenos de Soledad, African Forest of Galapa, Las neuritis Puloy de Barranquilla [and] Los Burros Corcoveones de Baranoa, among others.
The costume is . . . what we put on top to let out other inner weights. To be in disguise is to live what you dreamed of, and with all of what that it entails: the act of transfiguring, of conversion, which always leaves a trace, like every metamorphosis. It is the most sincere scenario, away from all the pomp, before going to pose for the cameras.
The idea was to put in context the dances and their costumes recognizing their figures, contours, colors, and textures [and] identifying their rural or peripheral origin and the individual who personifies and transforms it.
This project has also been the result of a personal search on the new ways of looking at and narrating the Barranquilla’s carnival, a subjective visual comment about the party, its origins, and traditions.
Cordero’s photos are vivid, sometimes surreal vignettes of a unique tradition. And in a time when many of us are weary of the heaviness of the world, diving into them is a welcome respite.
You can see more of Cordero’s work on his website here.
