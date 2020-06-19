Photo Editor



Christina Tsouta cleans an old projector on display at the Zephyros open-air cinema in Athens. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)



A photo depicting American actor James Dean stands beneath film reels at the Zephyros open-air cinema in central Athens. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

I want to highlight some work relating to the coronavirus pandemic that is a little sweet, nostalgic and fun. So much coverage, rightly so, has centered on all the horrific things people are faced with. Of course, all of that is true. But as the days stretch out and a significant part of the world continues to deal with the adverse conditions the virus has brought with it, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at how some nice things have begun to surface.

Over the past few weeks, for some reason, I’ve thought again and again about the Pixar movie “Wall-E.” For those of you who don’t remember, it’s a movie about an Earth that has rotted away after being ravaged by aggressive consumerism and environmental decay. Humans have fled to space, where they live in a floating city, barely lifting a finger as they get around by hoverchair. Back on Earth, robotic trash compactors are left to clean up the mess these humans left in their wake. Everything seems more or less hopeless until one of the robots, Wall-E, finds a seedling — proof that life can still exist and thrive in a place that seems overwhelmingly hopeless.

I think there's a pretty clear metaphor in there for a lot of the things the world is experiencing now. Movies can be magic, and I’ve always thought fiction sometimes gets us closer to the raw realities of life than nonfiction. I know that over the years, I have clung to some movies that I see myself in, and I’ve wrapped myself in a cocoon of comfort. I got a similar feeling after I came across this series of photos by Greek photographer Petros Giannakouris about the reopening of outdoor theaters in Greece.

Although the theaters are operating under severe restrictions, such as cutting some outdoor seating by half, they are open. And despite the prospect of lost revenue, some theater owners see some bright spots ahead. For example, one owner, Sotiris Riggos, told the Associated Press that because the government has given theater operators clear guidelines and a sales tax cut, things are looking up. “Things don’t look as bleak as three weeks ago,” he said. “People want to go to the cinema.”

As the virus continues to spread and as some areas are successfully flattening the curve, it is only natural that humans, as social beings, will be looking for ways to resume some kind of normality. But without a vaccine or a proven treatment, along with the fact that there are still so many unknowns, the way we try to get back to “normal” is going to evolve along the way.



Projector operator Pavlos Lepeniotis checks the quality of a film print at Zephyros. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)



People look at movie signs outside the Thision, an outdoor summer cinema under the ancient Acropolis. Cine Thision, built in 1935, is one of the oldest open-air movie theaters in Athens. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)



People watch a trailer for a movie at the Thision cinema. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)



Moviegoers stand outside the entrance of the Thision cinema. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)



A black-and-white movie is shown on a screen as Pavlos Lepeniotis operates his equipment from the projection booth at the Zephyros. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)



People watch a comedy at the Panathinea outdoor cinema in Neapoli, central Athens. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)



Pavlos Lepeniotis peers out from the projection booth at Zephyros. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)



Moviegoers watch a film at the Panathinea outdoor cinema. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

