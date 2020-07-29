

A doctor is photographed before entering the “red zone.” (Maxim Babenko)



A patient in the red zone of the hospital. (Maxim Babenko)

It feels almost pointless to talk numbers anymore about the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the globe. Some countries have been more successful than others at containing its spread. Others (United States, anyone?), not so much. As of this writing, there have been more than 16 million confirmed cases. According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States, unfortunately, leads the way with over four million cases, followed by Brazil, India and Russia.

Russian photographer Maxim Babenko spent some time in June documenting efforts to treat people with covid-19 in a hospital in Russia’s Krasnador region. If you weren’t aware that a pandemic has been gripping the planet and came across Babenko’s photos you’d probably be reminded of images from science-fiction movies. But of course this isn’t science-fiction. It is reality. And Babenko’s stark, surreal images capture this time and place all too well. His experience while making the photos was a bit otherworldly too.

Babenko shared some of the thoughts coursing through his brain as he documented the situation at the hospital, presented here lightly edited:

“The epidemic caught me in the Krasnodar region, this region was the first in Russia to introduce quarantine, and movement between municipalities became possible only with a special red pass. In the red zone of the hospital, it seemed that they were both surprised and happy to see me. At the moment when you pass the airlock, you are the same as them: the same protective suit, several layers of gloves on your hands, shoe covers, a lot of tape to secure it all reliably, a mask, plastic glasses that I used to look at people that I didn't know at all, but that I wanted to talk about. A couple of weeks later, on the street, I meet an elderly nurse on the hospital grounds: she asked me smiling: ‘I helped you seal the suit when you first entered the zone! Do you remember?’ These doctors are already able to recognize a person by their eyes, which are visible through a thin strip of protective glasses.

The most difficult part is the intensive care unit. Small boxes in which there are several beds with patients connected to a ventilator. There is complete silence, and everything is painfully white: the beds, the walls, the sheets...The doctor on duty constantly walks between them to check the readings of the devices. One of the devices makes a sound and accelerates. I walk between the intensive care units, going up from floor to floor. The nurses who noticed the camera around my neck are confused about how they will look in the photo. But I think about how they spend so many hours every day in this suit? My mask is fogging up, and my gloves are taped around my wrists, but after a few hours, sweat seeps out and runs down my arms from the outside. In one of the buildings at the hospital, new life is being born...Doctors show the child to the mother, who hasn’t yet recovered from anesthesia, and smile with their eyes. They do this every day. At the same time, ambulances with new patients continue to arrive . They’re less frequent, but still keep coming...By mid-June, the city is almost back to normal. People are sitting on the summer grounds of restaurants, someone’s riding a bicycle and children are running by the fountain in the park. I’m getting into a taxi, thinking about those who are still in the zone and will continue to fight for lives, and trying to figure out if the new normal life has already arrived, or if we are just about to find out what it will be like."

A nurse takes a swab for a covid-19 test. (Maxim Babenko)



The intensive care unit in the red zone of the hospital. (Maxim Babenko)



Nurses take smears for the covid-19 test. (Maxim Babenko)



An admitted patient in the red zone of the hospital. (Maxim Babenko)



Hospital staff monitoring the condition of patients. (Maxim Babenko)



One of the rooms in the red zone of the hospital, where newly arrived patients are admitted. (Maxim Babenko)



Childbirth at the hospital. (Maxim Babenko)



Inside the intensive care unit. (Maxim Babenko)



After taking a patient to the hospital, ambulances undergo sanitation. (Maxim Babenko)



A doctor takes some time to rest inside the intensive care unit. (Maxim Babenko)



A room on the hospital grounds where doctors live between shifts. The photo shows the disinfection of air. (Maxim Babenko)



Irina, the head of the coronavirus observatory, at a hotel that was converted into an observatory for people arriving to Krasnador Krai from other areas. (Maxim Babenko)



A caretaker at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God “The Healer” at Regional Hospital No. 2. (Maxim Babenko)

