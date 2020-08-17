

School lockers stand empty in a private school in New York City. (Emily Jayne Alexander)



A fortune teller. (Emily Jayne Alexander)

During the 14th century, the word locker was born when men boarded ships with lokkens, small chests replete with personal items locked inside. We still associate lockers with privacy in temporary places today, such as in gyms and schools, places where we embody one part of ourselves while storing the personal bits away.

Photographer Emily Jayne Alexander, who moonlights as a part-time teacher in a New York City private school, was tasked with cleaning out the lockers when the school closed at the beginning of the pandemic. The first item she found was a love letter. Soon she had a collection of talismans of middle school life: keychains and pins, lip gloss and deodorant, notes from parents and forgotten poems.

These items brought back memories of what it felt like to take responsibility for a personal space for the first time. She missed the students’ presence in the hallways and wondered whether the kids could find some personal space at home as she took each item and placed it on a clean, pressed-wood background.

A story emerged of preteen life interrupted. In some ways, the items are no different than we might have seen 10 or 20 years ago, but as in many ways during this pandemic, those traditions may not reappear in the future. Alexander’s work is a beautiful time capsule.



Love Letter (Emily Jayne Alexander)



Sunglasses (Emily Jayne Alexander)



Long division (Emily Jayne Alexander)



Maple syrup (Emily Jayne Alexander)



Teacher's influence (Emily Jayne Alexander)



Deodorant (Emily Jayne Alexander)



Homework (Emily Jayne Alexander)



Award of excellence (Emily Jayne Alexander)



Doodle (Emily Jayne Alexander)



Binder (Emily Jayne Alexander)



The end (Emily Jayne Alexander)

