Baltimore is only a hop, skip and a jump from Washington. Both cities have rich histories. But the differences between them are tremendous. One of the biggest is the economic gap. Both have economically depressed areas, but Baltimore’s are more pronounced. According to rentcafe.com, the average rent in Baltimore is $1,283, while the average rent in D.C. is $2,234.

One thing both Baltimore and D.C. have in common, along with so many cities in the United States, is the disappearance of older homes. The reasons for this are numerous, including the building of new homes, but also just the inevitability of change. Photographer Ben Marcin has been documenting this change in Baltimore for some time.

Born in Augsburg, Germany in 1958, Marcin is the oldest of four children. His mother was from Berlin and his father was from Russia but grew up in Poland. When he was young, Marcin and his family relocated to Columbia, Md. After college, Marcin began making photographs. At first, he was attracted to the exotic, and his early work reflected that. But as time passed, Marcin’s focus began to change.

Marcin told In Sight that he began to look at his adopted hometown, Baltimore, with a different set of eyes: “I began exploring the idea of home and the passing of time — in particular, the rapid disappearance of so many homes — both in the city and outside of it. The demolition of many of these buildings, for various reasons, had been sanctioned by local governments and other entities often under the threat of eminent domain. Others were simply left behind for nature to decide.”

As Marcin turned his focus to the rapid disappearance of homes, he noticed something unique to the city, the three-story solo rowhouse. This phenomenon, shared with Philadelphia, grabbed his interest, and he turned to photographing these homes. He described his newfound focus to In Sight:

“Standing alone on vacant lots, in some of the most distressed neighborhoods, these 19th century structures were once attached to similar row houses that made up entire city blocks. Time as well as major demographic and social changes have resulted in the decay and ultimate demolition of many such blocks of row houses. Occasionally, one house is spared — literally cut off from its neighbors and left to the elements with whatever time it has left. The existence of these solitary buildings poses a number of questions, not least of which is: what happened to all of the people who lived in the houses that didn’t survive? For myself, the question at the end of the day is how did a single row house happen to remain upright? Still retaining traces of its former glory, the last house standing is often still occupied.”

Marcin’s photographic essays “Last House Standing” and “The Camps” have received press both nationally and abroad, including in the Paris Review, HuffPost, Slate and Wired. More recently, he has begun to explore the myriad structures of the urban core in “Towers, Street, Stairwells” and “Museums.”

Marcin’s photographs have been shown at national and international galleries and venues including the Baltimore Museum of Art; the Delaware Art Museum; the Patricia Conde Galeria in Mexico City; and the Houston Center for Photography. His work is also in several important collections including the Baltimore Museum of Art, New Britain Museum of Art and Le Musée de la Photographie in Charleroi, Belgium.

Marcin is represented by C. Grimaldis Gallery in Baltimore and PDNB Gallery in Dallas.

