

Avili and Ruti Levanon lie in the fields of Kiryat Tivon, Israel, on March 23 during the national lockdown which followed the covid-19 outbreak. (Daniel Rolider)



Shoshana and Barak Aluf stand for a portrait near the fields of Kiryat Tivon, Israel, a few hours after they got married. (Daniel Rolider)

Israel has had relatively few coronavirus cases when compared to, say, the U.S. After initially beating back cases beginning in March, with a low of about 10 new cases a day In mid-May, the country has recently seen a resurgence in cases.

According to The Post, Israel has recently responded to the resurgence by bringing in the army to help fight the virus. The changes to using the military as opposed to the country’s Ministry of Health to manage the resurgence, according to The Post, “are part of a major reboot of the national covid-19 strategy, as Israel has plummeted from a pandemic success story to suffering the highest per capita morbidity rate in the world.”

As of this writing, Johns Hopkins puts the number of confirmed cases at 97,969 and deaths at 781. And although the numbers are relatively low (actually, any number of deaths is too high), they have created an economic fallout in the country that has caused social unrest. And with that, Israelis have turned to different methods of trying to find solace in a sea of chaos.

Photographer Daniel Rolider’s project ‘A Piece of Sky Remains’ introduces us to some of the Israelis who have sought refuge in nature. Rolider told In Sight:

“As Israel went under a lockdown in early March, and as uncertainty and stress increased, nature has become a spiritual refuge for many of us. Easy access to the outdoors allowed people to find peace without putting themselves, or others at risk...

I made daily trips to the fields and photographed the people I met there. Each person photographed, a complete stranger or a close friend, was asked to reflect upon our new reality by writing and drawing. Later, the texts and photographs were integrated, as every encounter provided a fresh, new insight into the individual’s private world....

Together, the people who took part in this collaborative documentary project shed a light on our story. A story about nature. About a community.”

Rolider’s images are reminiscent, in approach, to photographers like Jim Goldberg. But whereas Goldberg’s photos are generally penetrating looks at and commentary of socially marginalized people, Rolider’s work here focuses on relatively normal people escaping the daily agony and chaos of dealing with a global pandemic.



Liam Levanon stands for a portrait near his home in Kiryat Tivon, Israel. (Daniel Rolider)



Rotem Brand-Feigenbaum, Amit Rolider, Uri Gut, Erez Weissman and Omer Steiner, a group of friends who used to study together, stand for a portrait near the fields of Kiryat Tivon. (Daniel Rolider)



Guy and Alma Simon stand for a portrait in the fields of Kiryat Tivon, Israel. (Daniel Rolider)



Daniel Rolider lies on Nasturtiums in Kiryat Tivon, Israel. (Daniel Rolider)



Divonne Rozen, a professional climber, stands for a portrait near the fields of Kiryat Tivon, Israel. (Daniel Rolider)



Anat Schreiber practices Qigong, an ancient Chinese exercise and healing technique, in a valley in Kiryat Tivon, Israel. (Daniel Rolider)



Inbar Schreiber stands for a portrait in the fields of Kiryat Tivon, Israel. (Daniel Rolider)



Matan Alat lies in his hammock near the fields of Kiryat Tivon, Israel. (Daniel Rolider)



Nitzan Vada'i stands for a portrait in the fields of Kiryat Tivon, Israel. (Daniel Rolider)



Shimi Shaider, an artist and a restaurateur, stands for a portrait in the fields of Kiryat Tivon, Israel. (Daniel Rolider)



Yotam Peleg smokes hookah outside his home in Kiryat Tivon, Israel. (Daniel Rolider)



Uriya Peleg sits for a portrait near his home in Kiryat Tivon, Israel. (Daniel Rolider)



Shiri Rolider, a tattoo artist, stands for a portrait in the fields of Kiryat Tivon, Israel. (Daniel Rolider)

