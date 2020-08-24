Not long ago, Mike Davis, the Alexia Tsairis chair for documentary photography at Syracuse University, turned up in my inbox with news of the publication of a book celebrating 30 years of the Alexia grants. I’ve known Mike since my grad school days in photojournalism at the University of Missouri, so it was a welcome email in more ways than one. One, to catch up a bit, and two, to be reminded of one of the most consequential grants in the photojournalism world by searching the pages of the book, “From Tragedy to Light: The Alexia at 30.”
I have been interested in the grants for more than 20 years because they showcase some of the best work in the field from professional and student photographers. They have always been an inspiration and an impetus for me to push myself to do good work, but in the past few years, they’ve also reminded me of the dedication and hard work people continue to do. In truth, opportunities for publishing the kind of work the Alexia grants award have been diminishing more and more every day, which makes them even more important.
The grants were initiated out of tragic circumstances. In December 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 was on its regularly scheduled route from Frankfurt, Germany, to Detroit via London and New York City. It never finished the route because a bomb destroyed the plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 243 passengers and 16 crew. According to the FBI, “Until 9/11, it was one of the world’s most lethal acts of air terrorism and one of the largest and most complex acts of international terrorism ever investigated by the FBI.” On that flight was Alexia Tsairis, one of 35 Syracuse University students.
Tsairis had been studying photojournalism at Syracuse’s London campus during her junior year. She had caught the bug of documentary photography during the past two summers working as an intern at the Associated Press in New York. Upon her return to the United States from London, she was hoping to go to Nicaragua. She was on her way to working in a field that had become her passion, but it never happened.
The story doesn’t end there. Instead of becoming engulfed in the grief of losing Alexia, her family established a grant program that over 30 years would help many people produce the kind of work their daughter was on track to do. The goal of the Alexia grants is well-described by Alexia’s mother, Aphrodite Thevos Tsairis, who writes in the introduction to the book:
“For 30 years as of 2019, the hope at the Alexia Foundation for World Peace has been that our work in photojournalism can do its small part to show the world as it really is, in all its complexity and diversity. That it will free us from the tunnel vision at the root of so many of the problems we face. That the visual journalists we support provoke action to make the world what it should be, what it must be.”
I could write so much more about the photos that make up the projects showcased in this extraordinary book. Some of these photographers have become my friends over the years, and some of them were early and continual inspirations. For me, they are a reminder of the power of photojournalism that hit me like a ton of bricks early in my career. That sense of power has never left me, even amid the sometimes dreary tasks that come with doing all of the little things one has to do while helping put out a daily paper.
Here are just a few photos from three decades worth of Alexia grantees:
You can find out more about the Alexia Grants Competition here.
