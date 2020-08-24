Photo Editor



Children playing in the stairs in one of the buildings of the abandoned chocolate factory on Dec. 10, 2009, in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil. (Sebastian Liste/Reportage by Getty Images/The Alexia)

Not long ago, Mike Davis, the Alexia Tsairis chair for documentary photography at Syracuse University, turned up in my inbox with news of the publication of a book celebrating 30 years of the Alexia grants. I’ve known Mike since my grad school days in photojournalism at the University of Missouri, so it was a welcome email in more ways than one. One, to catch up a bit, and two, to be reminded of one of the most consequential grants in the photojournalism world by searching the pages of the book, “From Tragedy to Light: The Alexia at 30.”

I have been interested in the grants for more than 20 years because they showcase some of the best work in the field from professional and student photographers. They have always been an inspiration and an impetus for me to push myself to do good work, but in the past few years, they’ve also reminded me of the dedication and hard work people continue to do. In truth, opportunities for publishing the kind of work the Alexia grants award have been diminishing more and more every day, which makes them even more important.

The grants were initiated out of tragic circumstances. In December 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 was on its regularly scheduled route from Frankfurt, Germany, to Detroit via London and New York City. It never finished the route because a bomb destroyed the plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 243 passengers and 16 crew. According to the FBI, “Until 9/11, it was one of the world’s most lethal acts of air terrorism and one of the largest and most complex acts of international terrorism ever investigated by the FBI.” On that flight was Alexia Tsairis, one of 35 Syracuse University students.

Tsairis had been studying photojournalism at Syracuse’s London campus during her junior year. She had caught the bug of documentary photography during the past two summers working as an intern at the Associated Press in New York. Upon her return to the United States from London, she was hoping to go to Nicaragua. She was on her way to working in a field that had become her passion, but it never happened.

The story doesn’t end there. Instead of becoming engulfed in the grief of losing Alexia, her family established a grant program that over 30 years would help many people produce the kind of work their daughter was on track to do. The goal of the Alexia grants is well-described by Alexia’s mother, Aphrodite Thevos Tsairis, who writes in the introduction to the book:

“For 30 years as of 2019, the hope at the Alexia Foundation for World Peace has been that our work in photojournalism can do its small part to show the world as it really is, in all its complexity and diversity. That it will free us from the tunnel vision at the root of so many of the problems we face. That the visual journalists we support provoke action to make the world what it should be, what it must be.”

I could write so much more about the photos that make up the projects showcased in this extraordinary book. Some of these photographers have become my friends over the years, and some of them were early and continual inspirations. For me, they are a reminder of the power of photojournalism that hit me like a ton of bricks early in my career. That sense of power has never left me, even amid the sometimes dreary tasks that come with doing all of the little things one has to do while helping put out a daily paper.

Here are just a few photos from three decades worth of Alexia grantees:

You can find out more about the Alexia Grants Competition here.



Iythar, an Egyptian-British artist, paints in her London studio. The painting behind her on the left shows how the burqa ban in France 'takes away the voice and identity of Muslim women,' she explained. (Bharat Choudhary/The Alexia)



Overwhelmed by her nerves and the shock of the abuse she suffered, Maggie became sick to her stomach. She faced a new set of challenges after the attack. When moving to Alaska to be closer with her estranged husband didn’t work, she returned to Ohio to study nursing. (Sara Naomi Lewkowicz/The Alexia)



A youth plays on an abandoned farm truck in Teviston, Calif. {Matt Black/The Alexia)



Morning Light. (Reil Sturchio/The Alexia)



Boys under 18 years of age are separated from adult fighters at the Mushaki Congolese National Army military camp on March 22, 2005. The young boys will go to a child soldier demobilization program run by UNICEF in Goma. (Roger LeMoyne/The Alexia)



Family members and guests dance before the wedding of three young girls Radha, 15, Gora, 13, and Rajni, 5, to their young grooms Aleen, Giniaj, and Kaushal, on the Hindu holy day of Akshaya Tritiya, called Akha Teej in North India. (Stephanie Sinclair/The Alexia)



Tareeah Garrett, 31, hugs her son, Asir Hudson, 8, after her boyfriend was gunned down. {Justin Maxon/The Alexia)



NGO workers visit different places in Gabura, Shatkhira, to create awareness about health, sanitation and to plant trees. (Ismail Ferdous/The Alexia)



Established in 1880 by the A.M.E. Church, St. Paul Camp Ground near Harleyville, S.C., has been used for one week every year: when families gather to celebrate the end of harvest season. {Peggy Peattie/The Alexia)



Jeremiah Hedges and his younger sister Chandra hold two of their neighbor's children while babysitting them as they get ready to head home from the park downtown New Straitsville, Ohio. (Ryan Henriksen/The Alexia)



Nishi, 21, waits for the man of her dreams. The Hijra, as they are called in South Asia, are often labeled as hermaphrodites, transgender or transsexual. They are male at birth but eventually adopt feminine roles. (Shahria Sharmin/The Alexia)



Ahad Wani, Junaid Mattoo, Mushtaq Ahmed Mir and Farooq Ahmed pose for photographs with their weapons. All the young men, members of militant groups Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, were later killed in encounters with Indian security forces. (Nathaniel Brunt/The Alexia)



Mother's childhood night light. (Tabitha Barnard/The Alexia)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

‘My dad died alone and afraid from something that, by all rights, shouldn’t have killed him’

Intensely personal images show how a Bangladeshi family copes during the covid-19 pandemic

Mother and son create pandemic portraits ‘to remember the days we spent at home together in this brew of love and fear’