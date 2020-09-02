

Alberto di Lenardo’s photography is featured in “An Attic Full of Trains,” which was edited and compiled by his granddaughter, Carlotta di Lenardo. (Alberto di Lenardo/MACK)

There are many kinds of photography. Photographs can be conceptual, commercial, documentary and evidentiary. They can be used in service of various agendas, political and otherwise. They can be used to tell the truth or to distort it. They can be used to chronicle histories — of communities or even just families. But photographs can also be used to transmit people’s inner lives and daydreams.

Alberto di Lenardo’s new book, “An Attic Full of Trains” (MACK, 2020), is a treasure trove of one man’s inner life and daydreams. And we can thank his granddaughter, Carlotta, for compiling them into a handsome volume for us to discover.

Like so many of us, when she was growing up, Carlotta would visit her grandparents’ home. In their house, there was a room full of bookcases that also had a hidden door that opened into a secret attic. And in that secret attic was one of her grandfather’s passions: a model railroad. Carlotta’s grandfather, Alberto, would tinker with the railroad throughout his life. He was a man with a lively inner world.

One day, Alberto let Carlotta know about yet another one of his passions — photography. It turned out that Alberto had amassed an archive of more than 8,000 photographs. These thousands of images span a half-century captured in vivid color. They are dreamlike vignettes that feature beaches and bars, mountains, road trips, strangers, lovers and friends.

“An Attic Full of Trains” is a wistful book. Thumbing through its pages gives you a sense of daydreaming. Each photo is like a little secret being told. There is a feeling of intimacy in the photos, too. It’s always a pleasure when books like this surface, showing us yet another way of experiencing life. The fact that the photographs weren’t taken by a professional who set out to tell a story in a particular framework doesn’t matter. There is a sense of pure pleasure in the images. And in the end, that is more than enough.



(Alberto di Lenardo/MACK)



(Alberto di Lenardo/MACK)



(Alberto di Lenardo/MACK)



(Alberto di Lenardo/MACK) (Courtesy the artist and MACK.)



(Alberto di Lenardo/MACK)



(Alberto di Lenardo/MACK)



(Alberto di Lenardo/MACK)

