Wildfires continue destruction on the West Coast; the Australian premiere of Van Gogh Alive, a large-scale, multisensory experience; President Trump presides over the Abraham Accord signing ceremony; Louisville agrees to $12 million settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.



Sept. 13 | Gates, Ore. The melted sign of the Oak Park Motel, destroyed by the flames of the Beachie Creek Fire. (Rob Schumacher/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)



Sept. 15 | Talent, Ore. An overhead view of destroyed homes as wildfires have burned more than 838,000 acres and killed 10. (Mason Trinca for The Washington Post)



Sept. 12 | Mato Grosso, Brazil A dead alligator lies on the wetland of Pantanal at the Transpantaneira road. Pantanal is suffering its worst fires in more than 47 years, destroying vast areas of vegetation and causing death of animals caught in the fire or smoke. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images)



Sept. 15 | Kyiv, Ukraine A crow attacks a bat. (GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)



Sept. 12 | Nakhon Pathom, Thailand Ducks enter rice paddy fields to clear up weeds and pests, such as snails and bugs, after the harvesting season. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)



Sept. 17 | Sydney Guests attend the Australian premiere of Van Gogh Alive, a large-scale, multisensory experience that has visited over 50 cities around the world, at Royal Hall of Industries. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)



Sept. 18 | Adelaide, Australia English springer spaniel Floki is one of two South Australian dogs taking part in coronavirus detection training at the University of Adelaide. (Kelly Barnes/Getty Images)



Sept. 17 | Hyderabad, India A health worker, wearing personal protective equipment, takes a break in front of a fan at a public health center. (Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images)



Sept. 16 | Pensacola, Fla. Clinton and Randal Ream with their son, Saylor, and daughter, Nayvie, and two neighbors, Aubrey Miller and Harmony Morgan, at their home after Hurricane Sally came through the area as a Category 2 storm. (Bryan Tarnowski for The Washington Post)



Sept. 16 | Pensacola, Fla. Floodwaters from Hurricane Sally partially submerge vehicles on a street. (Gerald Herbert/AP)



Sept. 16 | Biloxi, Miss. From left, Christian Clark, Darrianna Bogan and Glorida Lyonn fill sandbags in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Sally. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)



Sept. 15, 2020 | Washington, D.C. From left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan participate in the Abraham Accord signing ceremony at the White House. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)



Sept. 15 | Louisville Attorney Ben Crump and Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, celebrate after a news conference. It was announced that the city will institute police reforms and pay $12 million to Taylor's family. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)



Sept. 14 | Port-au-Prince, Haiti Protesters ride and run along Delmas highway as they voice their support for police and anger with the ruling party. The police have demanded higher salaries and the release of a colleague who has been held since early May on suspicion of murder, arson and destruction of public property. (Reginald Louissaint Jr./AFP/Getty Images)