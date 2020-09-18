

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 30: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, celebrating her 20th anniversary on the bench, is photographed in the West conference room at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30, 2013. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at 87. She became the second woman on the high court in 1993 and legal pioneer for gender equality.



April 18, 1997 | Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, left, shakes Ginsburg's hand at a fundraising dinner as Ginsburg's husband, Martin, follows her in the reception line. Martin and Ruth married in 1954 and have two children. (Susan Biddle/The Washington Post)



Oct. 30, 1999 | Ginsburg, center, with husband Martin, right, and Robert Craft, opera board president, at a Kennedy Center event in Washington. Ginsburg lived with her husband, a Georgetown law professor, at the nearby Watergate complex. (Rebecca D'angelo for The Washington Post)



Oct. 15, 1999 | Ginsburg speaks to an audience at the International Women's Forum in Washington, one month after undergoing surgery for colon cancer. In 1972, Ginsburg founded the Women's Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union. (Doug Mills/AP)



Aug. 2, 2003 | Ginsburg exits the stage at an American Constitution Society for Law and Policy event alongside Peter Rubin, the organization's president. In recent years, Ginsburg stated on more than one occasion that foreign laws should be used when interpreting the U.S. Constitution. (Stephanie K. Kuykendal for The Washington Post)



Oct. 27, 2003 | Former justice Sandra Day O'Connor speaks with Ginsburg at a Kennedy Center celebration as their husbands stand to the right. O'Connor broke ground in 1981 as the first female to serve on the high court, with Ginsburg becoming the second in 1993. (Susan Biddle/The Washington Post)



Jan. 20, 2005 | Ginsburg speaks with Justices Stephen Breyer, left, and John Paul Stevens at the Capitol during the inauguration ceremonies for President George W. Bush's second term. The following week, Ginsburg administered the oath of office for Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)



Sept. 6, 2005 | From left to right: Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Antonin Scalia, Sandra Day O'Connor and John Paul Stevens watch as the coffin carrying the remains of former chief justice William Rehnquist arrives at the court building. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)



Jan. 3, 2007 | Ginsburg swears in D.C. Council member Mary Cheh, far left, at the Washington Convention Center. Ginsburg, the court's first Jewish woman, received her bachelor's degree from Cornell University and later completed her law studies at Columbia University, where she tied for first in her graduating class. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)



Oct. 23, 2008 | Ginsburg speaks in Princeton, N.J. Three months later, doctors would discover a cancerous tumor in her pancreas during a routine checkup. (Mel Evans/AP)



Jan. 14, 2009 | Ginsburg and her Supreme Court colleagues meet with President Obama, far left, and Vice President Biden, far right, in the week before the duo took office. Obama now must nominate Ginsburg’s replacement, who will be the president’s second nomination to the high court. (Pete Souza/Obama Transition Team/AP)



Sept. 29, 2009 | Ginsburg, fourth from left, and her fellow Supreme Court colleagues, seated from left, Anthony Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, John G. Roberts Jr., Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas and, standing from left, Samuel Alito, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor, pose for their official photograph in Washington. (Dennis Brack/Bloomberg)