

Sept. 18, 2020 | Washington, D.C. People pay their respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg outside the Supreme Court. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

Mourners gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court late Friday to pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died earlier in the day at the age of 87.



Sept. 18, 2020 | Washington, D.C. People pay their respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg outside the Supreme Court. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)



Sept. 18, 2020 | Washington, D.C. Mourners gather on the steps of the the Supreme Court. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)



Sept. 18, 2020 | Washington, D.C. A mourner lights a candle outside the Supreme Court. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)



Sept. 18, 2020 | Washington, D.C. Mourners lights candles on the steps of the Supreme Court. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)



Sept. 18, 2020 | Washington, D.C. The crowds began arriving at the steps of the Court plaza minutes after the news of Ginsburg’s death hit social media. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)



Sept. 18, 2020 | Washington, D.C. “Roe v Wade is getting abolished,” provocateur Jacob Wohl said into a microphone as a man waved a cardboard “RIP RBG” sign in Wohl’s face and television cameras gathered. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)



Sept. 18, 2020 | Washington, D.C. A mourner holds a sign on the steps of the Supreme Court. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)