Sept 19, 2020 | Fayetteville, N.C. People listen during the Pledge of Allegiance before President Trump arrives to speak during a campaign event at Fayetteville Regional Airport. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)



Sept. 23, 2020 | New Castle, Del. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks with the media at New Castle Airport before taking a flight to North Carolina. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)



Sept. 21, 2020 | D.C. A sea lion entertains visitors while swimming in an observation tank at the National Zoo. The pandemic has forced many of the enclosed exhibits to remain closed, but many of the outdoor animal habitats are open. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)



Sept. 25, 2020 | Istanbul English Channel swimmer Michael Read, 79, center, warms up to swim with Avcilar municipality Mayor Turan Hancerli, second from left, and other Turkish swimmers in the Marmara Sea. Read will try to swim approximately 55 miles to Cyprus from Mersin, Turkey. (Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Sept. 19, 2020 | Cape Town, South Africa A surfer catches a wave at Sunset, a surfing spot between Hout Bay and Kommetjie that produces some of South Africa's biggest waves. (Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images)



Sept. 19, 2020 | D.C. A visitor places flowers near a mural of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Sept. 18, 2020 | D.C. People pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court building following the news of her death. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Sept. 23, 2020 | D.C. The casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried from a hearse by former law clerks upon arriving at the Supreme Court. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Sept. 25, 2020 | D.C. Joint service military honor guard members carry the coffin of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the U.S. Capitol. Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)



Sept. 24, 2020 | D.C. Gavin Farmer, 9, holds a sign as he and others pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court building. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Sept. 23, 2020 | Louisville Demonstrators embrace each other after hearing that a Kentucky grand jury indicted one former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not charge any officers for their role in the death of Breonna Taylor during a no-knock raid of her apartment. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)



Sept. 23, 2020 | D.C. Demonstrators gather at the Justice Department building before marching to the White House in a call for justice for Breonna Taylor who was fatally shot in her apartment by a member of the Louisville Police Department. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)