

(Amor) 2 a.m. in Havana after dancing salsa and reggaeton. New amor, de lo mas rico. July 10, 2019. (Alycia Kravitz)



(Doctor’s Office) I’m at Dr. Cahill’s to see if I do actually have another parasite. These visits are unpleasant and expensive, but I want to be done with the pain. Aug. 26, 2019. (Alycia Kravitz)

I hope I never presume to understand things that I do not know. Today is one of those times. I’m in no position to talk about what it means to be a woman, much less to be a woman on the cusp of 30. I remember being passionate about what I was doing at that age and still being hopeful that everything would turn out as it should because I was working so, so hard. But that is neither here nor there because, of course, we are not talking about my life, but instead have been invited into the world of New York-based photographer Alycia Kravitz.

Kravitz’s project, “A Year of Being: 29,” takes us on a very personal journey. Her photos invite us into her thoughts and experiences as she ends one era in life and begins another.

Here’s what she had to say about her project:

“A Year of Being: 29” is a full embrace of the artistic process with all of its mess, doubts, questions and exuberance. It is a series of daily self-portraits spanning the space between two birthdays; in it, I open up every part of my life and explore my personal growth and experiences through image-making. I wanted to free myself from the pressures of “cultivating my personal brand” and the tyranny of social media curation. I wanted to photograph the ugly and the boring, and to explore every visual style I could think of. The portraits are a mix of candid moments, mundane everyday scenes, studio poses, work and love and boredom and everything else. In some ways, “A Year of Being: 29” is a unique perspective: that of a female photographer, on the eve of a new decade, living and working in New York City. In other ways these portraits could be of any life. No series of images can hope to portray the vast richness of human experience, but this project evokes an awareness of that infinity.

The photos in “A Year of Being: 29” do indeed take us through slices of Kravitz’s life. We see love, desire, hope and comfort. Or as Kravitz says, they evoke the awareness of the infinity of the vast richness of human experience. That, in the end, is one of the things we can only hope for in storytelling, whether photographic or not. Aren’t we all trying to reach out and hold onto whatever it is that has put us here in the first place?

Kravitz’s professional work is diverse and includes portraiture, travel and weddings. She also takes time to pursue personal projects such as this. To see more of her work, check out her website.



(Metaphoto I) I used to listen to this podcast, “On Taking Pictures,” by Bill Wadman and Jeffery Saddoris. At the time, Bill Wadman was doing this 365 portrait project in which he did a portrait a day for a year. Turns out he didn’t stop after a year, so now it’s been almost three … anyway, I followed him on Instagram and he followed me back and then asked to photograph me, which makes for an amazing image for my project, too, I think. I like being in this fluid space with images, in them and out of them and all around them. Oct. 23, 2019. (Alycia Kravitz)



(First Hand Sculpture, Last Day at Home) I really want to start doing a series of hand sculptures. And I want to do bigger group portraits in general. But I’m scared. Anyway, it’s my last day in Vermont and my family gave me exactly four minutes to try this out and I’m really happy with it. Dec. 28, 2019. (Alycia Kravitz)



(Non-Family Portrait) I’ve been enjoying colors and fabrics lately. It’s kind of weird and gimmicky but I also like it. This one isn’t perfect, plus Uriah has a fever and doesn’t feel like being in a photo, but I still dig it. Jan. 13, 2020. (Alycia Kravitz)



(Bedtime) I read most nights before bed. It’s one of my favorite parts of waking hours, snuggled in the dark, often freshly bathed and always freshly inverted, everything soft and calm. Jan. 21, 2020. (Alycia Kravitz)



(Lake Titicaca) Today we went on the lake on the Peruvian side, then crossed the border and now we’re in Copacabana. It’s pouring rain and we’re watching the moonlight behind the clouds over the lake. I love being with Gaspar; he really opens up a side of me that New York closes. The side that’s more connected with nature, with stillness, with wonder. Feb. 10, 2020. (Alycia Kravitz)



(BTS, left) I thought the setup of yesterday was funny, so here is the full picture. Two strobes with grids, camera on tripod with macro lens and the Nikon app on my phone to fire the camera. March 12, 2020. (Portrait of My Left Foot, right) I probably should have lit my heel a little better. The world seems to be burning because of the coronavirus, but I think it’s important to keep creating and keep working and keep photographing my own feet. March 11, 2020. (Alycia Kravitz)



(Darkness) I have been walking alone so much these days. I feel strangely at peace, even with all the terrible things going on. I did another photo earlier, dressed as an angel doing snow angels against a tree. I knew that the photo I wanted to take was at night, but I was impatient and went out when it was still light out. It was a waste, and I had to make myself go out into the snow with my lights and gear again after dinner. But with this much time on my hands there is no excuse for not getting the shot I want every single day. March 23, 2020. (Alycia Kravitz)



(Trapped) I feel like I’m in a little bubble in the woods, but I can see the outside world through screens. April 13, 2020. (Alycia Kravitz)



(Beekeeping) My dad started beekeeping when I was in high school and I always helped him, but I am rediscovering it with him this year. Bees are totally magical. May 3, 2020. (Alycia Kravitz)



(Moss) I realize I’ve been putting edited versions in here and I should really be putting unretouched ones because I said I wouldn’t retouch during this process. I feel very not beautiful today. I spent all day yesterday crying and my eyes feel swollen and I have some chemical burns on my face from acne medication. Jeez, is making a project I like always going to be this tormented? May 11, 2020. (Alycia Kravitz)

