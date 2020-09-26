

(Paula Bronstein/For The Washington Post)

Hundreds of members of the far-right group Proud Boys rallied at a public park in Portland Saturday, venting threats and flashing weapons but failing to mobilize the show of strength that organizers had planned — and that Portland’s leaders had feared.

Organizers said they expected as many as 10,000 people to turn out. Yet the actual crowd was far smaller, and the event in a grassy park near the Columbia River started breaking up after just 90 minutes — significantly less than the hours of rallying that were initially planned.



A member of the Proud Boys listens to speeches. “How do you become a Proud Boy? You gotta feel that calling,” one speaker told the crowd. (Paula Bronstein/For The Washington Post)



Supporters of President Trump pray during a gathering in Delta Park. During the afternoon demonstration, there was no overt violence. (Paula Bronstein/For The Washington Post)



Proud Boys organizers pray on stage during their event. (Paula Bronstein/For The Washington Post)



Members of the far-right Proud Boys leave Delta Park during a rally. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)



Supporters of President Trump along with Proud Boys listen to speeches during the event. (Paula Bronstein/For The Washington Post)



A demonstrator attends the far-right Proud Boys gathering with a paint ball gun at Delta Park. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)