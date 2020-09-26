Hundreds of members of the far-right group Proud Boys rallied at a public park in Portland Saturday, venting threats and flashing weapons but failing to mobilize the show of strength that organizers had planned — and that Portland’s leaders had feared.
Organizers said they expected as many as 10,000 people to turn out. Yet the actual crowd was far smaller, and the event in a grassy park near the Columbia River started breaking up after just 90 minutes — significantly less than the hours of rallying that were initially planned.