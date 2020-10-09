

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 5: President Donald J. Trump watches Marine One from the Truman Balcony as he returns home after receiving treatments for the covid-19 coronavirus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, at the White House on Monday, Oct 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump returns to the White House after receiving treatment for covid-19; Houston Astros players celebrate a win in the American League Division Series; demonstrators clash with police while protesting the Indonesian government’s proposed labor reforms; watching a sunset over Utah’s Great Salt Lake. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.



Oct. 5, 2020 | Washington, D.C. President Trump removes his face mask while on the Truman Balcony of the White House upon returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he received treatment for covid-19. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)



Oct. 4, 2020 | Bethesda, Md. Richard Potcner, left center, and other Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president was taken to treat a diagnosis of covid-19. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Oct. 5, 2020 | Los Angeles Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, celebrates with teammate George Springer after they defeated the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series. (Ashley Landis/AP)



Oct. 5, 2020 | Washington, D.C. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s giant panda cub, born on Aug. 21. DNA analysis confirmed the cub is male. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo)



Oct. 8, 2020 | Washington, D.C. Suzanne Youngkin, one of the principal supporters of planned new stables, is licked by Tedi after she gave the horse a mint. Government officials and executives of the Trust for the National Mall broke ground on the $15 million high-tech stables complex and education center. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)



Oct. 4, 2020 | Washington, D.C. Twenty-thousand chairs, each representing 10 deaths from covid-19 in the United States, are lined up on the Ellipse for the first National Covid-19 Remembrance. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)



Oct. 8, 2020 | Sulfur, La. Quintya Freeman, 22, of New Iberia, La., holds her baby in the passenger seat of her family’s vehicle as they evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta. (Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post)



Oct. 8, 2020 | Jakarta, Indonesia Demonstrators shield an elderly woman during clashes with police as they protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in a controversial "jobs creation" bill. (WILLY KURNIAWAN/REUTERS)



Oct. 3, 2020 | Portland, Ore. Demonstrators protest outside the Penumbra Kelly Building with police officers standing nearby in riot gear as the city continues to see daily protests against racism and police brutality. (Joshua Lott for The Washington Post)



Oct. 7, 2020 | Salt Lake City Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Vice President Pence participate in the vice-presidential debate at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah. The candidates were seated at a 12-foot distance and separated by plexiglass as a precaution against the novel coronavirus. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)



Oct. 6, 2020 | Hagerstown, Md. Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden speaks with the media at the Hagerstown Regional Airport before traveling to Gettysburg, Pa. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)



Oct. 2, 2020 | Arlington, Va. The top of the Washington Monument is silhouetted against the rising moon. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Oct. 7, 2020 | Alexandria, Va. Daniel Barrios helps his friend decorate for Halloween by putting a fake chain collar around the neck of a large skeleton decoration. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Oct. 6, 2020 | Kerbala, Iraq Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city ahead of the Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen. (ALAA AL-MARJANI/REUTERS)