Hurricane Delta is barreling toward landfall Friday evening in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 major hurricane. This is the latest in a barrage of hurricanes to strike the northern Gulf this year, with the most recent being the devastating Category 4 hit from Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27. Much of the region, particularly the small community of Cameron and the city of Lake Charles, is still in recovery mode from that event, making this storm especially dangerous.



Oct. 8, 2020 | Lake Charles, La. James Hoffpauir grabs plywood from a pile of debris left by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches. (Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post)



Oct. 8, 2020 | Lake Charles, La. Damage from Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make landfall near southwest Louisiana. (Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post)



Oct. 8, 2020 | Lake Charles, La. Jeremy Wood, left, and Danny Schwem move a piece of metal roofing while making repairs as Hurricane Delta approaches. (JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS)



Oct. 8, 2020 | Delcambre, La. A resident loads supplies into his houseboat ahead of Hurricane Delta. (Bryan Tarnowski/Bloomberg)



Oct. 8, 2020 | Grand Isle, La. Super sand sacks are placed at the top of the exposed and damaged "burrito" levee in preparation for Hurricane Delta storm surge. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate/AP)



Oct. 8, 2020 | Bell City, La. Debris from Hurricane Laura is piled up as Hurricane Delta approaches. (Gerald Herbert/AP)



Oct. 8, 2020 | Lake Charles, La. Kimberly Hester gets emotional as she evacuates her house, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura less than 6 weeks ago, a day before upcoming Hurricane Delta. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)



Oct. 8, 2020 | Lake Charles, La. People line up to board a bus for evacuation before the arrival of hurricane Delta. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)



Oct. 8, 2020 | Sulfur, La. Quintya Freeman, 22, of New Iberia, holds her baby in the passenger seat of her family’s vehicle as they evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta. (Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post)