

A man sprays mace, left, as another man fatally fires a gun, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Denver. The man on the left side of the photo was supporting the “Patriot Rally” and sprayed mace at the man on the right side of the image. The man at right, then shot and killed the protester at left. A private security guard working for a TV station was in custody Saturday after a person died from a shooting that took place during dueling protests in downtown Denver, the Denver Post reported. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

People wait in long lines to vote early in North Carolina; the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett commenced on Capitol Hill; the Los Angeles Lakers win their 17th NBA Championship; Hurricane Delta leaves a path of destruction as it swept across Louisiana. Here’s a look at 12 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.



Oct. 10 | Denver A man sprays mace as another man holds a gun during dueling downtown protests. (Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post/AP)



Oct. 12 | Mexico City A person, dressed up as Spider-Man, sits next to taxi cabs as drivers protest taxi-hailing apps, such as Uber, Cabify and Didi, at Angel de la Independencia monument. (Edgard Garrido/Reuters)



Oct. 15 | Charlotte People wait in line to vote at Beatties Ford Library on the first day of early voting that runs until Oct. 31. (Logan Cyrus for The Washington Post)



Oct. 12 | D.C. A protester, who opposes the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, is arrested by U.S. Capitol Police, in front of a group of Barrett supporters, after blocking the entrance to the Dirksen Senate Office Building. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)



Oct. 12 | D.C. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, right, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for her confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)



Oct. 15 | Greenville, S.C. President Trump greets the crowd at the end of a Make America Great Again campaign event. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)



Oct. 11 | D.C. Ballet dancer Veronica Perera performs a routine at the Lincoln Memorial as her mother, Olga, right, takes pictures. (Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post)



Oct. 11 | Lake Buena Vista, Fla. LeBron James, center, celebrates with his teammates after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat at AdventHealth Arena. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)



Oct. 10 | D.C. Supporters cheer before President Trump walks out to speak from the Blue Room balcony of the White House. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)



Oct. 16 | Bangkok A person is hit by water from a water cannon during an anti-government protest. (Jorge Silva/Reuters)



Oct. 11 | Creole, La. Damaged homes, foundations where houses once stood and debris after the landfall of Hurricane Delta. (Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post)