In a time when everything happening in the world feels so big, it can be therapeutic to slow down and look at the beauty of things that are small. At least, that’s how I felt when combing through the winning images of the 46th annual Nikon Small World microscopy competition. This year, five experts judged entries from around the world based on originality, informational content, technical proficiency and visual impact. From over 2,000 entries, the judges awarded three top winners and recognized 88 other images from scientists and photographers around the world.
The first-place photograph was a stunning image of a juvenile zebrafish, made by stitching together more than 350 images to create the final photo. It was taken by Daniel Castranova, assisted by Bakary Samasa while working in the lab of Brant Weinstein at the National Institutes of Health. In the image, you can see the fluorescently “tagged” skeleton of the fish, as well as its scales, in blue, and lymphatic system, in orange. The photo was made as part of an effort by Castranova’s team that led to a significant discovery that zebrafish have lymphatic vessels in their skulls. This finding could revolutionize research toward treatments of various diseases that affect the human brain, such as cancer or Alzheimer’s disease.
“The image is beautiful, but also shows how powerful the zebrafish can be as a model for the development of lymphatic vessels,” Castranova said. “Until now, we thought this type of lymphatic system associated with the nervous system only occurred in mammals. By studying them, the scientific community can expedite a range of research and clinical innovations — everything from drug trials to cancer treatments. This is because fish are so much easier to raise and image than mammals.”
The beauty and scientific significance of the winning photo highlight one of the major purposes of the Nikon Small World competition.
“For 46 years, the goal of the Nikon Small World competition has been to share microscopic imagery that visually blends art and science for the general public,” said Eric Flem, communications manager at Nikon Instruments. “As imaging techniques and technologies become more advanced, we are proud to showcase imagery that this blend of research, creativity, imaging technology and expertise can bring to scientific discovery. This year’s first-place winner is a stunning example.”
