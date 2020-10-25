

Election judge Nick Stumo-Langer moves a "Vote Here" sign to a vehicle outside the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services building on Sept. 18, the first day of early voting in Minnesota. (Joshua Lott for The Washington Post)

Early voting kicked off in September as voters showed up in person, some facing long lines, to cast their ballots, driven by a sense of urgency about the divisive presidential election, growing unease over the timely delivery of mail ballots and fear of exposure to the novel coronavirus at the polls on Election Day. Many Americans took advantage of the opportunity to make their selections before Nov. 3, voting by mail or casting a ballot in person.



Sept. 18, 2020 | Minneapolis, Minn. Election judge Nick Stumo-Langer moves a "Vote Here" sign to a vehicle outside the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services building on Sept. 18, the first day of early voting in Minnesota. (Joshua Lott for The Washington Post)



Sept. 18, 2020 | Minneapolis, Minn. A voter, left, receives instructions before receiving a ballot from a clerk at the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services building. (Joshua Lott for The Washington Post)



Sept. 18, 2020 | Fairfax, Va. A long line of voters wait to cast their ballots for the November election at the Fairfax County Government Center on the first day of early voting. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)



Sept. 22, 2020 | San Marcos, Tex. From left: Catherine Wicker, Kalin Garcia and Jessica Myers, Texas State University students and organizers with the Campus Vote Project, review a photo they took after a National Voter Registration Day event on campus in San Marcos. (Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post)



Sept. 22, 2020 | San Marcos, Tex. Lily Tomlin, an American Staffordshire Terrier belonging to a volunteer deputy registrar, relaxes as students register to vote during a National Voter Registration Day event on campus in San Marcos. (Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post)



Oct. 2, 2020 | Bozeman, Mont. A voter drops off a ballot at the Gallatin County courthouse. (Louise Johns for The Washington Post)



Oct. 2, 2020 | Livingston, Mont. Election workers prepare mail-in ballots at the Park County courthouse. (Louise Johns for The Washington Post)



Sept. 24, 2020 | Detroit, Mich. Lauren Kane, 28, and her fiance, Sam Hamburger, 30, fill out paperwork in line outside of the Detroit City Clerk's Office on the first day of early voting. (Nick Hagen for The Washington Post)



Oct. 5, 2020 | Columbia, S.C. Thurmond Guess bumps elbows with another voter outside of the Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office on the first day of in-person absentee voting. (Sean Rayford for The Washington Post)



Oct. 24, 2020 | Los Angeles, Calif. Kelly Lenzen casts her vote with daughter Cameron by her side at First Treat Baptist Church in Compton. (Allison Zaucha for The Washington Post)



Oct. 15, 2020 | Charlotte, N.C. Poll workers who check voters in before they cast a ballot change shifts during a lull inside the Spectrum Center on the first day of early voting. (Logan Cyrus for The Washington Post)



Oct. 5, 2020 | Columbia, S.C. Voters cast ballots at the Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office on the first day of in-person absentee voting. (Sean Rayford for The Washington Post)



Oct. 5, 2020 | Windham, Maine Absentee ballots ready to be mailed to voters are handed off to a postal worker outside town hall. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)



Oct. 19, 2020 | Traverse City, Mich. Susan Sommerville drops off her absentee ballot inside of an absentee ballot drop box placed in front of the Grand Traverse Governmental Center. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



Oct. 15, 2020 | Durham, N.C. A volunteer assists voters as they fill out their ballots in the curbside voting line at the Durham County Library. (Cornell Watson for The Washington Post)



Oct. 15, 2020 | Charlotte, N.C. Potential voters stand in line outside of Beatties Ford Library on the first day of early voting. (Logan Cyrus for The Washington Post)