

From “The Locusts,” published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From “The Locusts,” published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)

We highlight a lot of work here at In Sight that has nothing directly to do with the news. For the most part, we don’t expect for the work we publish to fit the same parameters required to fit into the printed page. We don’t, generally, cover news conferences or tweets or the immediate aftermath of a bombing or mass killing or whatever salves politicians have up their sleeves for the current news cycle. Rather, In Sight is a place where we can stand back, take a breath and look at the world from a broader perspective.

When I was growing up and taking my first timid steps into a world much larger than what I experienced at home, none of that was splashed across the pages of any kind of news publication. I mean, that’s not news. The mundane little things that we experience that, let’s face it, make up a life are more or less not noteworthy to anyone other than our parents, siblings, extended friends and maybe our teachers. But those things that make us who we are are not insignificant at all. The cumulation of those things has real consequences, whether they make the news or not.

All the other stuff happening around us but not necessarily to us are punctuation marks. They aren’t insignificant either. In fact, they may nudge themselves into our lives every now and then and spur us into making decisions that will affect the ongoing narrative that propels our lives. But in the end, those things are more or less peripheral. In the meantime, all these little things keep peppering our existence, constantly forging who we are now or who we may become — far from the headlines but oh so important.

It’s these little things on the periphery that make up a large portion of Jesse Lenz’s new book, “The Locusts” (Charcoal Press, 2020). The publisher’s description of the book gives you a hint of what you will find when turning the pages of the book:

“His images transport the reader to rural Ohio where his children run wild in fields, build forts in the attic and fall asleep surrounded by lightsabers and superheroes. The microcosmic worlds of plants, insects, animals, and children create a brooding landscape where dichotomies of nature play out in front of his growing family. The backyard becomes a labyrinth of passages as the children experience the cycles of birth and death in the changing seasons.”

In a world where we are constantly being bombarded with updates and emails and news alerts and newsletters, we desperately need to be reminded of the physical things that make up our world. Hit pause, take your eyes away from the screens and the squawking panels of pundits, influencers and politicians. And remember those days when our imaginations ran wild. We were superheroes wielding lightsabers. Our eyes were open wide to the possibilities that were yet to come. We can go back there, if only for a moment, for a much-needed reminder in “The Locusts.”

Jesse Lenz is a self-taught photographer living on a rural farm in Ohio with his family. He’s also an illustrator whose work has appeared in publications including Time magazine, New York Times Magazine, Newsweek and Rolling Stone, among others. He is also the founder of Charcoal Book Club.

“The Locusts” is available at Charcoalpress.com and is the November Book-of-the-Month for Charcoal Book Club.



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)



From "The Locusts," published by Charcoal Press. (Jesse Lenz)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

‘This photo series is in honor of my ancestors’

Unknown in his lifetime, this Italian photographer’s archive is a snapshot of 20th-century life

This photographer spent a year reflecting on the end of her 20s