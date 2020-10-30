

TAMPA, FL ‐ OCTOBER 29: Supporters listen to former Vice President and presidential nominee Joe Biden in the rain at a drive-in event at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida on October 29, 2020. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

Oct. 26, | Frederick, Md. Election Judge Lew Eyre directs voters on the first day of in-person early voting at Thomas Johnson High School. He’s been an election judge for over 20 years. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)



Oct. 26 | Silver Spring, Md. Keisha Kirkland of Rockville marks her ballot on the first day of in-person early voting at the Silver Spring Civic Building with her sons. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)



Oct. 29, | Tampa, Fla. Supporters listen to former vice president and presidential nominee Joe Biden in the rain at a drive-in event. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)



Oct. 23 | The Villages, Fla. Golf carts depart a rally for President Trump. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Oct. 27 | Chino Hills, Calif. Flames rise near homes during the Blue Ridge Fire. (David McNew/Getty Images)



Oct. 26 | Sprockhoevel, Germany An aerial view shows a car driving on a street through an autumnal forest. (Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images)



Oct. 25 | Pasadena, Md. An American Bald Eagle catches a fish from Stoney Creek. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)



Oct. 24 | Annapolis, Md. Navy place-kicker Bijan Nichols (43) misses a field goal attempt during the fourth quarter against Houston at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)



Oct. 27 | Arlington, Tex. The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field. (Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)



Oct. 27 | Las Vegas, Nev. Nevadans listen to and meet Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris during an early-voting mobilization event at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)



Oct. 27 | Philadelphia, Pa. Demonstrators protest the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. Wallace Jr. was fatally shot by two Philadelphia police officers after refusing to drop a knife he was holding. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)



Oct. 26 | Washington, D.C. Groups supporting the nomination and confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett gather outside the Supreme Court. (Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post)



Oct. 26 | Washington, D.C. Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in as the 115th justice to the Supreme Court by Justice Clarence Thomas, elevating just the fifth woman to the court in its 231-year history. Her husband, Jesse Barrett, is and President Trump watch as she is sworn in. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)



Oct. 23 | Istanbul, Turkey Artwork by French-Swiss street artist Saype called “Beyond Walls” floats on a barge over the Golden Horn waterway. The art pieces will create a spray-painted “human chain” across the world to encourage humanity and equality. (Murad Sezer/Reuters)