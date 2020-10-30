

This year, for obvious reasons, Halloween is going to be a tad different. By this time in October, I’ve usually gotten an email from my apartment complex with instructions on how to participate in treat-giving. Every year, my wife and I have handed out treats to the princesses and monsters who’ve come to our door looking for spoils. But this year, there’s been no email. Maybe real life is just too scary and creepy.

I imagine there will still be people wearing their best costumes to parties or to trick or treat. But I also imagine that the number of people doing this will be far smaller than in Halloweens past. As for me and my wife, we’ve put out Halloween decorations and are enjoying some classic movies to commemorate the day. We did get some Halloween candy, but somehow it has already mysteriously disappeared.

Post photographer Matt McClain is always looking for photos that help us understand who we are. For years now, he has delved deeply into activities and events that contribute to how we see ourselves. His curiosity has led him to photograph everything from baseball enthusiasts dedicated to preserving the way the game was played in the 19th century to backyard brawlers to less dramatic but equally important things such as searching for waterholes and how communities adapt in the face of life-altering things such as global pandemics.

This time around, McClain is taking us on a tour of some of our area’s urban legends.

Here’s what he has to say about his latest project:

“As Halloween approaches, I set out to photograph images looking at some of the DMV’s most notable urban legends.

"In my 20-plus-year career in photojournalism, I have always loved a visual challenge. This series definitely fit that criteria. What I aimed for were images that give a foreboding feeling and mood. It became all about the place and less about the legend.

"To achieve this, I planned my visits around certain times of the day and weather to give me the best chance to create the right feeling for each photograph. I used this approach in everything I photographed, from the Three Sisters Islands in the Potomac River to the ‘Bunny Man Bridge’ outside Clifton, Va.

"As with most urban legends, there is usually a sliver of fact that is at the root of the myth. I feel this is what makes these stories so enduring and unsettling. The urban legends I ended up highlighting were all written about in The Washington Post in articles ranging from the early 1900s to the early 2000s. ”



A mannequin wearing a straitjacket is seen Oct. 18 in the cellar of Patrick Henry's home, Scotchtown, in Beaverdam, Va. Henry was a Founding Father and the first governor of Virginia from 1771 to 1778. His wife, Sarah Shelton Henry, apparently suffered from mental illness after the birth of her sixth child. She was eventually confined to the cellar in the home, where she was restrained in a straitjacket. Legend has it that her spirit now haunts the structure. Her story was chronicled in The Washington Post on June 19, 2001, by Fredrick Kunkle, who wrote: "She lost her reason — as folks put it back then — after the birth of her sixth child, Edward, around 1771. First there was melancholy. Then violence. At times she had to be restrained in a 'strait-dress.' " (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



A pedestrian walks up the “Exorcist” steps Oct. 11 in Washington. The staircase was featured in the 1973 film. The steps are a reminder of the real-life story that reportedly served as the inspiration for the book on which the movie was based. The event is described in an article from The Washington Post dated Aug. 20, 1949. “In what is perhaps one of the most remarkable experiences of its kind in recent religious history, a 14-year-old Mount Ranier boy has been freed by a Catholic priest of possession by the devil, Catholic sources reported yesterday,” the article said. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Fog is seen Oct. 18 along the Magothy River at dawn in Severna Park, Md. The area was the site of a 2014 sighting of the legendary creature known as Chessie that supposedly lurks in the Chesapeake Bay and its nearby connecting waterways. Another sighting of the creature, described as a sea serpent, was detailed in The Washington Post in an article dated July 12, 1982: “An Eastern Shore couple may have videotaped proof that 'Chessie,' the legendary Chesapeake Bay creature that has been elusive as the Loch Ness Monster, really does exist after all." (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



The exterior of Patrick Henry's residence, Scotchtown, in Beaverdam, Va. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



An overgrown Governor Bridge Road is seen Oct. 15 near the Governor Bridge that is closed to traffic in Bowie, Md. The area near the bridge is said to be a favorite spot of Goatman. The legendary figure was mentioned in an article from The Washington Post dated Nov. 30, 1971: “Some say Goatman originally was a scientist who experimented on goats at the nearby National Agricultural Research Center — that he ran away to live in a shack in the forest. This version says he grew hair 'all over his body,' and that he would emerge from his secluded shack to spring upon passing cars, beating them with an ax.” He has been blamed for the deaths of several dogs that were found around the time of newspaper article was published. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



A cat paw print is seen Sept. 28 at the Capitol in Washington. The demon cat of the Capitol is one of the most prevalent urban legends of the region. The following is an excerpt from a June 30, 1935, article in The Washington Post by George O. Gillingham: “When first seen the 'Demon Cat' is just an ordinary tabby, but rapidly assumes gigantic size before the chilled observer has time to say 'Joe Robinson' or 'Arthur Robinson' depending on his particular political affiliation. According to legislative legend, this furry fury invariably shows up just before a national disaster and occasionally, before a political change in administrations.” The root of the story might have to do with felines once roaming the Capitol. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



A boat is seen Oct. 12 near the Three Sisters on the Potomac River in Washington. The Three Sisters is a grouping of small islands in the Potomac that are cloaked in mystery. They are said to have gotten their name from three sisters who drowned in the river. One popular version says they were Native American sisters. Another telling comes from a Washington Post article from Oct. 1, 1907: “According to a legend, the Three Sisters received their appellation because three sisters, riding in a frail craft, drowned off the rock of the little islands twenty-five years ago.” The area near the islands is said to be cursed, and there is an ominous sound emanating from the area when someone is about to drown in the Potomac. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



The “Bunny Man Bridge” is seen Oct. 14 in Fairfax County, Va. The bridge is named after one of the state's most famous urban legends, the Bunny Man, who is said to lurk around the structure. One version of the story is told in a Washington Post article dated Oct. 22, 1970. “Fairfax County police said yesterday they are looking for a man who likes to wear a 'white bunny rabbit costume and throw hatchets through car windows.' ” Besides a person, who actually wears a rabbit outfit, another version centers on a mental asylum patient who escaped after a traffic accident while being transported to the facility. The man was then blamed for dead bunnies discovered hung from the bridge. Teenagers were then found dead in the same fashion as the rabbits. The legend has become a warning to teens to stay away from the bridge at night, especially on Halloween, or they may become the next victim of the Bunny Man. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



The elevated tombstone for the Female Stranger is seen Oct. 7 at St. Paul's Cemetery in Alexandria, Va. The mystery of the Female Stranger continues today. No one knows who she was. Her ghostly image is said to be seen on occasion at Gadsby's Tavern, where she is said to have died in Room No. 8 in 1816. In a Nov. 30, 1979, article in The Washington Post by Pamela Kessler, the story of the Female Stranger is summarized by the curator of Gadsby's Tavern, Gretchen Sorin: “We know that in 1816 a very ill young woman came to the tavern. She came with a man we presume to be her husband, and that everything was done for her to save her life. She died in the tavern. For some reason they wanted to keep her identity a secret, we presume because her husband was wanted for some crime in England.” Some have speculated that she was Theodosia Burr Alston, daughter of former vice president Aaron Burr, a Founding Father. Alston was thought to have been lost at sea in a shipwreck, but her body was never found, leading to the claim that maybe she survived the wreck and later died at the tavern. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Room No. 8 at Gadsby's Tavern, where the Female Stranger is said to have died in 1816. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

