

NEWTOWN, PA - OCTOBER 31: Police officers cast silhouettes on a frost covered patriotic banner while gathering for a logistical meeting six hours before President Donald Trump holds a rally on October 31, 2020 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. With the election only three days away, Trump is holding four rallies across Pennsylvania today, as he vies to recapture the Keystone State's vital 20 electoral votes. In 2016, he carried Pennsylvania by only 44,292 votes out of more than 6 million cast, less than a 1 percent differential, becoming the first Republican to claim victory here since 1988. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

With Nov. 3 only days away, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in their final attempt to win the support of the American people. It remains to be seen if the candidates’ vastly different approaches to campaigning will be successful.

Trump is pushing ahead with a strategy that minimizes the threat from the coronavirus pandemic and is holding more crowded rallies. | Biden is following CDC guidelines and holding limited socially distant events while characterizing Trump’s handling of the virus as reckless. Here are scenes as the candidates and their surrogates make their final push to energize voters before Election Day.



Oct. 30, 2020 | Waterford Township, Mich. President Trump speaks at a rally. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



Oct. 30, 2020 | Waterford Township, Mich. Trump throws a hat to supporters. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



Oct. 30, 2020 | Waterford Township, Mich. Trump supporters put on MAGA masks. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



Oct. 30, 2020 | Edinburg, Tex. Sen. Kamala D. Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, makes a campaign stop at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. (Julia Robinson for the Washington Post)



Oct. 30, 2020 | Edinburg, Tex. Supporters gather to listen to Harris. (Julia Robinson for the Washington Post)



Oct. 30, 2020 | Edinburg, Tex. Harris speaks at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. (Julia Robinson for the Washington Post)



Oct. 31, 2020 | Reading, Pa. Trump supporters wait for him to speak at a rally. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)



Oct. 31, 2020 | Newton, Pa. Trump speaks at a rally in Pennsylvania. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)



Oct. 31, 2020 | Allentown, Pa. Trump supporters listen to him speak. (Leah Millis/Reuters)



Oct. 31, 2020 | Miami Harris arrives at a rally to help get out the vote in Florida. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)



Oct. 31, 2020 | Miami Supporters gather at a campaign rally for Harris. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)



Oct. 31, 2020 | Davison, Mich. Donald Trump Jr. speaks to Trump supporters at a rally. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



Oct. 31, 2020 | Davison, Mich. A Trump supporter attends a rally. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



Oct. 31, 2020 | Flint, Mich. Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama attend an event at Northwestern High School. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)