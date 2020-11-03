

WASHINGTON, D.C., NOVEMBER 3: DC residents vote at the Raymond Recreation Center during general election day in Washington, D.C., November 3, 2020. (Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post) (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

As a long and contentious campaign finally comes to a suspenseful conclusion, millions of Americans go to the polls on an Election Day unlike any other. Amid a lethal pandemic, bad weather and long lines, a record-breaking 98 million Americans had cast ballots by Monday evening, with some early voters describing the race between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden as the most consequential election of their lifetimes.

As millions of more voters cast their ballots on Nov. 3, over two dozen photographers for The Washington Post, from Arizona to Florida, capture the last moments of the election — one that will affect the country for years to come.



