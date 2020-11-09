Photo Editor



Berlin in 1961. Leonard Freed/Magnum Photos. From “Leonard Freed: Black in White America." (Reel Art Press)



Harlem fashion show. Leonard Freed/Magnum Photos. From "Leonard Freed: Black in White America." (Reel Art Press)

I don’t know about you, but the past week or so has left me fatigued. Scratch that, it’s more than the past few days. It’s a culmination of being exposed to one traumatic thing after another. Political unrest, the coronavirus and now the continuing slow drip of election results. On top of all that, there are constant reminders that history is cyclical. Or, at least, that some lessons are never fully learned and are, unfortunately, repeated.

I’m not a historian, just a regular person trying to navigate through life like everyone else. But in the past few months, it seems as if there have been so many reminders that, as the saying goes, “the more things change, the more they stay the same.” That has hit home over and over again over the past few months.

The deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, along with the ensuing, sustained outrage, have done nothing if not reinforced the fact that this country is starkly divided and still rooted in the problems of the past.

This is how a book, originally published in 1968, remains so relevant today. Going through the pages of Leonard Freed’s civil rights work in the newly expanded edition of his “Black in White America,” published by Reel Art Press, leaves one with the sad recognition that some things are doomed to repeat themselves.

Freed’s photos were taken between 1963-65. They contain records of such vital historical moments as the March on Washington and the Selma-to-Montgomery marches. There are echoes of the unrest we are seeing today. But the book also contains less dramatic images detailing people’s ordinary lives. Fellow photographer Eli Reed, one of the most preeminent chroniclers of the Black experience in the United States, says in an introduction to the 2020 version of the book:

“Leonard was one of the doorkeepers to the historical reality of the times. I did not see his book until a few months after my high school graduation and it was a visible truth-teller presence that opened the door to an informed reality of what was going on in the Black community.

“The book was an honest directive that captured the realities of normal Black people. It was close to an ultimate inside view while dealing in real time seconds, minutes and hours of the highlights and difficulties day after day, well beyond belief. The photographs were a continual visual truth, leaving no doubt as to what was happening when Leonard’s camera shutter captured those moments in question.”

It’s 2020, and we’re still experiencing social unrest, inequality and abuse of power. History repeats itself. Sometimes we listen, sometimes we don’t. But now, as ever, it’s important to keep a record, to serve as a constant reminder.



March on Washington, 1963. Leonard Freed/Magnum Photos. From “Leonard Freed: Black in White America." (Reel Art Press)



Demonstrations in Brooklyn. Leonard Freed/Magnum Photos. From “Leonard Freed: Black in White America." (Reel Art Press)



March on Washington, 1963. Leonard Freed/Magnum Photos. From “Leonard Freed: Black in White America." (Reel Art Press)



The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. visits Baltimore, 1964. Leonard Freed/Magnum Photos. From “Leonard Freed: Black in White America." (Reel Art Press)



Manhattan. Leonard Freed/Magnum Photos. From “Leonard Freed: Black in White America." (Reel Art Press)



Demonstrations in Brooklyn. Leonard Freed/Magnum Photos. From “Leonard Freed: Black in White America." (Reel Art Press)



March on Washington, 1963. Leonard Freed/Magnum Photos. From “Leonard Freed: Black in White America." (Reel Art Press)



Summer camp for inner-city children, Upstate New York. Leonard Freed/Magnum Photos. From “Leonard Freed: Black in White America." (Reel Art Press)

