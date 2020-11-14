

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather near Freedom Plaza in the District on Saturday, November 14, 2020 for the Million MAGA March. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

A week after the election was called for Joe Biden, thousands of President Trump’s supporters gathered in the nation’s capital Saturday to falsely claim that the race had been stolen from the man they adore. Post photographers fanned out across the city to capture scenes from the day. Here is what they saw.



Supporters of President Trump stand in front of a large flag of President Trump near Freedom Plaza. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



People wave to President Trump's motorcade. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Supporters of President Trump gather at Freedom Plaza. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Supporters of President Trump march. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)



Thousands of Trump supporters march along Pennsylvania Avenue. (Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post)



A supporter of President Trump mocks a counter protester. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Trump supporters at Freedom Plaza. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)



Supporters of President Trump say the Pledge of Allegiance as they gather near Freedom Plaza. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)



Trump supporters outside the Supreme Court. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)



A man only identified as Matt argues with anti-Trump protesters while removing signs from the fence at Black Lives Matter Plaza. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post)



Trump supporters gather at Freedom Plaza. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)



Angela Worthington, a Trump supporter, is held back by the police as she argues with the people gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)



Supporters of President Trump walk to the Supreme Court. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Ray Noah of Orlando, FL tries on a cowboy hat at Freedom Plaza. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



People hold flags while gathering at Freedom Plaza. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Police block Trump supporters from others gathered in a park between the Supreme Court and the Capitol building. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)