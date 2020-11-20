

Wildfires continue to burn in California; thousands attend the Million MAGA March in D.C.; demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields during an anti-government protest in Bangkok; the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from Florida for the Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.



Nov. 18 | Mono County, Calif. A firefighter extinguishes flames in a burning home as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community. (Noah Berger/AP)



Nov. 17 | Saint-Denis, France Migrants set fire to their belongings to get warm as they wait to be evacuated by French police forces at a makeshift migrant camp set under a freeway. (Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Nov. 14, | Washington, D.C. The Proud Boys march to the Washington Monument during the Million MAGA March. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)



Nov. 14 | Washington, D.C. Black Lives Matter activists throw fireworks at a restaurant near the White House after Trump supporters there flipped them off. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)



Nov. 15 | Sterling, Va. President Trump drives a cart as he golfs at his Trump National Golf Club. (Al Drago for The Washington Post)



Nov. 20, 2020 | United Arab Emirates People attend a yoga class on a small island on Hatta Lake. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images)



Nov. 13 | Moscow A view of the treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from covid-19 are being treated. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)



Nov. 17 | Washington, D.C. Workers replace the windows of a building under renovation that used to house the Federal-American National Bank. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Nov. 19 | Cortes, Honduras Members of the Honduran Air Force rescue people clinging to a tree as the Chamelecón River overflows after the passage of Hurricane Iota. (Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images)



Nov. 17 | Rodriguez, Philippines Residents push baby strollers full of their belongings that they retrieved from their homes damaged by Typhoon Vamco. (Aaron Favila/AP)



Nov. 16 | Lyon, France Shop owners take part in a rally to call for the reopening of their stores closed as part of measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)



Nov. 17 | Bangkok, Thailand Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate a constitution change. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)



Nov. 14 | Lima, Peru People who are refusing to recognize the new government gather in protest after the Congress voted to remove President Martín Vizcarra. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)



Nov. 15 | Merritt Island, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronauts and a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency mission specialist blasts, off from the Kennedy Space Center for the Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)