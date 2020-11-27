

Every year during the third week of May, in the valley of the river Alcantara on the slopes of the Etna Volcano, people gather for a religious festival. It is a ritual that has been repeated since 1766 and that for 250 years the city of Calatabiano has dedicated to its patron saint, St. Philip Syriac, a healer and exorcist who, according to legend, managed to tie Satan to Hell with the strands of his beard. (Vito Finocchiaro)



Little girls dressed as nuns carry bouquets of roses as a tribute to the Madonna during the celebrations of Good Friday in the city of Enna, in Sicily. A syncretism between faith and superstition, which has influenced the people for centuries, is on display. The custom of dressing girls as nuns is a sign of gratitude for a grace granted to the girls' families. (Vito Finocchiaro)

I first became interested in taking up photography when I was a young boy living in Macao with my family. My parents were missionaries and had trundled us from the United States. As I grew up, I would watch my father pore over his various hobbies, including tinkering with electronics, refurbishing old furniture and clocks and collecting cameras. The cameras caught my eye. My father wouldn’t let me use them, and, frankly, that’s probably why I was so interested in them.

Eventually, my father took notice of my interest and let me use one of his cameras — an old Pentacon. I was hooked. So much so that when I was in middle school, I learned how to develop my own film and then print the images in a darkroom nestled in my school’s gymnasium. My interest continued throughout college, where I minored in photography as I got my degree in English literature. All throughout that time, I worked on my school newspaper and then yearbook and eventually went to journalism school, where I continued to study the craft.

That was all pretty long ago, and today I’m still involved with it. One of the things that has tied all of my experiences together has been a love of black and white photography. To be sure, I love color photography as well, but my foundation has always been black and white photography. I’m sure it has a lot to do with the fact that, growing up, black and white photography was more commonly published than color. Even when I was in journalism school, we would use black and white film.

So I guess you could say I have a sweet spot for black and white photography, especially when it is done well. When I came across Vito Finocchiaro’s project on Sicily, of course one of the first things that I felt drawn to was the fact that it was in black and white and done with incredible skill. For me, it harks back to much of the work I admired while studying photography. Finocchiaro’s images of Sicily are not only classic, but they are packed with details that tell a compelling story. They whisk us away from our own reality and plunge us into a world drenched in tradition.

Finocchiaro’s project, “Synthesis — My Sicily,” looks at festivals and celebrations that are rooted in “a troubled history, the Sicilian one, in whose essence there is clearly a synthesis of the various cultures of the dominant foreign peoples: Phoenicians, Greeks, Romans, Vandals, Arabs, Normans, Swabians, Angevins, Spaniards, Bourbons.” He examines this synthesis, delving into “complex rites, loaded with contents and symbols, which have stratified during the ages.”

Finocchiaro goes on to say more about “Synthesis”:

“Some of these manifestations have the chrism of devotion; others are memories of pagan rituals. Picturesque celebrations to which the people show great respect and which respond to the natural need to externalize their feelings and beliefs together. Sacred and profane animate the life of the Sicilian people. Chaos, excitement, smells, colors converge in rituals that become real proofs of penance; gestures through which every single individual manages to unload their anxieties and to restore their balance.”

The last line sums up the feeling that Finocchiaro’s images give us. They are indeed full of the chaos, excitement, smells and colors of Sicily’s traditional festivals. And they take on a little more significance for me this time of year when we in the United States are beginning our own season of celebrations swathed in our own traditions and rituals. They are a reminder that even though we are all so very different across the globe, there are things we hold in common, even though they manifest themselves in different ways.

You can see more of Finocchiaro’s work on his website, here.



A feast in honor of Saints Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino in Sant’Alfio Town, Etna Valley. The Sicilian cart is one of the symbols of folklore in Sicily. Today it is considered a work of art, but in the past it was used for the transport of wood and food goods. (Vito Finocchiaro)



An elderly man kisses a priest on the cheek during celebrations for the feast of San Leonardo in the small town of Mascali, in the province of Catania. (Vito Finocchiaro)



inside the valley of the river Alcantara on the slopes of the Etna Volcano. Boys wait for the procession of the black saint sheltered by the old walls of a small church on Monte Castello. (Vito Finocchiaro)



In Sant’Alfio Town, Etna Valley bonfires made with resinous wood are lit in every street during annual celebrations. Their fleeting sparks spread in the dark and light up the old people’s faces, bringing out their wrinkles as deep as paths and their hands that tell the story of a life spent among the lines of this earth. (Vito Finocchiaro)



An elderly man goes to the square in Sant’Alfio Town, Etna Valley, and prepares for the celebration in honor of the patron saints. (Vito Finocchiaro)



Holy Week in a town in the heart of the Nebrodi mountains, in the province of Messina, Sicily. (Vito Finocchiaro)



People cheer for the saints in Sant’Alfio Town, Etna Valley, during the feast honoring Saints Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino. (Vito Finocchiaro)



The “Festino di Santa Rosalia,” the most important religious festival in the city of Palermo, Sicily. In the poorest districts of the city, altars are made with images of families living in those streets. (Vito Finocchiaro)



Every year, during the third week of May, there are two processions in the valley of the river Alcantara on the slopes of the Etna Volcano: “A calata di San Fulippu” and “A 'cchianata di San Fulippu,” the descent and the ascent of San Filippo, as they are called in Sicilian dialect. (Vito Finocchiaro)



Alcantara Valley, Calatabiano Town. Smoke in the hands of one of the devotees informs the public that the procession of the patron saint has begun. (Vito Finocchiaro)



The “Festino di Santa Rosalia,” the most important religious festival in the city of Palermo. (Vito Finocchiaro)



The “nuri” of Lentini, a city in eastern Sicily, are barefoot and bare-chested men and boys, wearing only white shorts and a red ribbon over their shoulders and carrying a bouquet of flowers in their hands. They run through the places of the martyrdom of the patron saints. (Vito Finocchiaro)



San Fratello, in the heart of the Nebrodi Mountains, is a town of almost 4,000 inhabitants in the province of Messina. It’s a place where, over the centuries, ethnic, linguistic and religious traditions from different parts of Europe have been mixed and stratified. It is a linguistic island where the Gallo-Italic of Sicily is spoken, born of the mixture between the local languages and those of foreign dominations. (Vito Finocchiaro)

