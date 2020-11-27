I first became interested in taking up photography when I was a young boy living in Macao with my family. My parents were missionaries and had trundled us from the United States. As I grew up, I would watch my father pore over his various hobbies, including tinkering with electronics, refurbishing old furniture and clocks and collecting cameras. The cameras caught my eye. My father wouldn’t let me use them, and, frankly, that’s probably why I was so interested in them.
Eventually, my father took notice of my interest and let me use one of his cameras — an old Pentacon. I was hooked. So much so that when I was in middle school, I learned how to develop my own film and then print the images in a darkroom nestled in my school’s gymnasium. My interest continued throughout college, where I minored in photography as I got my degree in English literature. All throughout that time, I worked on my school newspaper and then yearbook and eventually went to journalism school, where I continued to study the craft.
That was all pretty long ago, and today I’m still involved with it. One of the things that has tied all of my experiences together has been a love of black and white photography. To be sure, I love color photography as well, but my foundation has always been black and white photography. I’m sure it has a lot to do with the fact that, growing up, black and white photography was more commonly published than color. Even when I was in journalism school, we would use black and white film.
So I guess you could say I have a sweet spot for black and white photography, especially when it is done well. When I came across Vito Finocchiaro’s project on Sicily, of course one of the first things that I felt drawn to was the fact that it was in black and white and done with incredible skill. For me, it harks back to much of the work I admired while studying photography. Finocchiaro’s images of Sicily are not only classic, but they are packed with details that tell a compelling story. They whisk us away from our own reality and plunge us into a world drenched in tradition.
Finocchiaro’s project, “Synthesis — My Sicily,” looks at festivals and celebrations that are rooted in “a troubled history, the Sicilian one, in whose essence there is clearly a synthesis of the various cultures of the dominant foreign peoples: Phoenicians, Greeks, Romans, Vandals, Arabs, Normans, Swabians, Angevins, Spaniards, Bourbons.” He examines this synthesis, delving into “complex rites, loaded with contents and symbols, which have stratified during the ages.”
Finocchiaro goes on to say more about “Synthesis”:
“Some of these manifestations have the chrism of devotion; others are memories of pagan rituals. Picturesque celebrations to which the people show great respect and which respond to the natural need to externalize their feelings and beliefs together. Sacred and profane animate the life of the Sicilian people. Chaos, excitement, smells, colors converge in rituals that become real proofs of penance; gestures through which every single individual manages to unload their anxieties and to restore their balance.”
The last line sums up the feeling that Finocchiaro’s images give us. They are indeed full of the chaos, excitement, smells and colors of Sicily’s traditional festivals. And they take on a little more significance for me this time of year when we in the United States are beginning our own season of celebrations swathed in our own traditions and rituals. They are a reminder that even though we are all so very different across the globe, there are things we hold in common, even though they manifest themselves in different ways.
You can see more of Finocchiaro’s work on his website, here.
