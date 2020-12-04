Photo Editor



A cast member waits backstage. (Bernat Armangue/AP)



A ribbon saying “not available” blocks off seats. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

It’s been nearly a year that the world has been dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The statistics are grim. According to Johns Hopkins University, the global number of cases has passed 64 million, with more than 1 million deaths. People have had to adapt their lives to the realities of the pandemic. Many businesses have closed, and people haven’t been able to do the things they normally would. But in Madrid, the Teatro Real opera house is open for business, and the show is going on.

Spain trails the United States significantly in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths attributed to covid-19, the illness caused by the virus. As of this writing, according to Johns Hopkins University, Spain has recorded more than 1 million cases and some 45,000 deaths, while the United States has had 13 million cases and more than 279,000 deaths. According to the Associated Press, the Teatro Real was closed during a national lockdown from March to May but has reopened while taking measures to keep audience members and performers safe.

In addition to the venue seating smaller audiences, the Associated Press reports, “Everyone entering the theater has their temperature taken automatically by machines. Hand sanitizers abound and surgical masks are supplied to all. There are ultra-violet lamps to disinfect the main theater, dressing rooms and clothing, and the air conditioning has been adapted to ensure a healthier air flow and temperature.” The performers and musicians are tested regularly and, when they are not onstage, mask-wearing is strictly enforced.

Associated Press photographer Bernat Armangue takes us into the inner workings of the Teatro Real. His photos show us how the opera house has changed some of its operations, including masked performers in backstage rehearsals, and new cleaning and testing protocols.

With vaccines on the way, the world can hopefully get back to functioning much as it did before the pandemic. To be sure, there will be indelible changes. And, of course, we’re not sure what all of the changes will be. But maybe we’ll all be able to get out of our apartments and houses to enjoy each other’s company and maybe even take in a performance or two. It has been a long, hard, depressing and tragic year under the thumb of the covid-19 pandemic.



A musician in a face mask plays the violin at a rehearsal. (Bernat Armangue/AP)



Cast members wear face masks during a rehearsal of “Don Giovanni.” (Bernat Armangue/AP)



A cast member of the opera “Rusalka” gets a temperature check. (Bernat Armangue/AP)



Lithuanian soprano Asmik Grigorian talks with stage manager Hugo Fernandez in a dressing room before a performance of “Rusalka.” (Bernat Armangue/AP)



An opera aficionado, wearing a face mask, walks into the Teatro Real. (Bernat Armangue/AP)



A nurse holds a tablet that shows the temperatures of patrons at the entrance of the Teatro Real. (Bernat Armangue/AP)



British conductor Ivor Bolton, right, waits backstage. (Bernat Armangue/AP)



Andrés Máspero directs the chorus in a warm-up backstage before a performance of “Rusalka.” (Bernat Armangue/AP)



A makeup artist disinfects a chair used by a cast member. (Bernat Armangue/AP)



Grigorian warms up backstage. (Bernat Armangue/AP)



Grigorian and American tenor Eric Cutler during a performance of “Rusalka.” (Bernat Armangue/AP)



Cast members wear face masks backstage. (Bernat Armangue/AP)



A health professional conducts a coronavirus test on an employee. (Bernat Armangue/AP)



Maintenance workers dressed in protective gear work on disinfecting the ventilation system. (Bernat Armangue/AP)



A disinfection system is used at the Teatro Real. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

